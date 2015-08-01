Blue Jays 7, Royals 6 (11 innings)

TORONTO -- Third baseman Josh Donaldson hit a single in the 11th inning to give the Toronto Blue Jays a 7-6 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

The Blue Jays (53-51) have won three in a row while the Royals (61-41) lost their third in a row.

Blue Jays shortstop Troy Tulowitzki singled with one out in the 11th against left-hander Franklin Morales (3-1). Tulowitzki took second when Morales was called for a balk on a throw to first with Donaldson at the plate. Donaldson singled to give the Blue Jays and right-handed reliever Liam Hendriks (3-0) the win.

Right-hander Johnny Cueto, making his Royals debut after he was acquired in a trade last Sunday with the Cincinnati Reds, allowed seven hits, two walks and three runs in six innings. He struck out seven and did not factor in the decision.

Blue Jays right-hander Drew Hutchison allowed seven hits, one walk and four runs (three earned). He had one strikeout in his five-plus innings.

Hutchison left after Royals center Lorenzo Cain led off the sixth with an infield single to second.

Left-hander Aaron Loup came in and gave up an infield single to first baseman Eric Hosmer to Donaldson, whose errant throw allowed Cain to score.

Hosmer, whose third-inning single gave him a 13-game hitting streak, went to third on the error and came home on a sacrifice fly to the wall in left field by DH Kendrys Morales against right-hander Bo Schultz and the Royals led 5-3.

Shortstop Alcides Escobar drove in a run with a single against Schultz in the seventh to stretch the Kansas City lead to 6-3.

Second baseman Ryan Goins led off the seventh with a single against right-handed reliever Ryan Madson.

Tulowitzki singled to center and Goins scored when the ball got past Cain for an error. Tulowitzki reached second. Donaldson doubled to cut the lead to one. Right fielder Jose Bautista singled to left to put runners at the corners.

Right-hander Kelvin Herrera replaced Madson and walked DH Edwin Encarnacion to load the bases. First baseman Justin Smoak grounded into 6-4-3 double play as Donaldson scored to tie the game 6-6.

The Royals took a 3-0 lead in the first inning. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain doubled with two out and stole third. First baseman Eric Hosmer walked and designated hitter Kendrys Morales doubled home one run. Left fielder Ben Zobrist singled in two runs.

Left fielder Ezequiel Carrera bunted for a single to lead off the third inning, becoming the first Blue Jays runner of the game. The safe call at first base withstood a challenge after a review of nearly three minutes.

Center fielder Kevin Pillar followed with a single. There were runners at the corners after second baseman Ryan Goins forced Pillar at second. After a shallow flyout to right field by shortstop Troy Tulowitzki, third baseman Josh Donaldson doubled in two runs to cut the Royals’ lead to 3-2.

Pillar singled in designated hitter Edwin Encarnacion with the tying run in the fourth. Encarnacion had led off with a single off the wall in right and had taken second base on Carrera’s two-out single.

NOTES: Toronto 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list Friday and LHP David Price was added to the 25-man roster. Price, acquired from the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, will make his Blue Jays debut on Monday against the Minnesota Twins. RHP R.A. Dickey will start Sunday. ... The Blue Jays obtained OF Ben Revere from the Philadelphia Phillies to play left field and RHP Mark Lowe from the Seattle Mariners for the bullpen. Neither was available Friday. ... Royals manager Ned Yost said RHP Chris Young will move to the bullpen and RHP Jeremy Guthrie will remain in the rotation after the addition of RHP Johnny Cueto. ... DH/1B Edwin Encarnacion (jammed finger) returned to the Toronto lineup after missing two games. ... The Royals will start RHP Yordano Ventura (5-7, 4.86 ERA) on Saturday against Blue Jays LHP Mark Buehrle (11-5, 3.29).