Donaldson delivers two HRs in Jays' 8-3 win

TORONTO -- Josh Donaldson hit two solo home runs, Ezequiel Carrera added a solo shot, Troy Tulowitzki hit a three-run blast and R.A. Dickey struck out eight in seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated the Kansas City Royals 8-3 on Tuesday night.

It was the fourth win a row for the Blue Jays (47-39) and the third straight loss for the Royals (43-40), who fell to 16-29 in road games.

The World Series champion Royals will try to salvage the finale of the three-game series on Wednesday in a rematch of the 2015 American League Championship Series.

Cheslor Cuthbert, who had three RBIs, hit a two-run homer for the Royals.

Dickey (6-9) allowed four hits, three walks and two unearned runs.

Royals starter Chris Young (2-8) gave up seven hits, including four home runs, and six runs in 2 1/3 innings.

Right-hander Brooks Pounders, who was called up Tuesday after Royals closer Wade Davis was put on the disabled list, made his major-league debut in the sixth.

After pitching around a single in the sixth, he allowed a run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Kevin Pillar that scored Donaldson, who led off with a single and took third on a single by Michael Saunders.

It was the 77th run scored this season by Donaldson, a Blue Jays record before the All-Star break. Carlos Delgado scored 76 runs before the All-Star break in 2003.

Joe Biagini pitched a perfect eighth for Toronto before allowing a ninth-inning run on a single by Eric Hosmer and a double by Cuthbert.

Donaldson hit his 21st homer of the season in the first inning and his 22nd in the third.

Between Donaldson's blasts, Carrera hit his fourth homer of the season in the third.

Edwin Encarnacion singled and Saunders doubled to set up Tulowitzki's three-run shot, his 15th homer of the season.

Young was replaced by Chien-Ming Wang.

Young equaled a Royals record by allowing homers in 13 straight starts. Runelvys Hernandez gave up homers in 13 consecutive starts from Oct. 2, 2005 to Aug. 10, 2006.

The right-hander, who struck out four, has allowed a major-league leading 26 homers this season.

Dickey gave up his 20th homer of the season with two outs in the fourth. The two-run shot was Cuthbert's eighth of the season.

The Blue Jays scored a run in the bottom of the fourth after a double by Carrera, who was caught in a rundown on Donaldson's grounder. Donaldson reached second during the rundown and scored on Encarnacion's single that increased the lead to 7-2.

NOTES: Royals RHP Wade Davis (forearm strain) was put on the disabled list Tuesday retroactive to Friday. The closer could be reinstated on July 16. RHP Brooks Pounders had his contract selected from Triple-A Omaha. LHP Tyler Olson was designated for assignment. Davis is 1-0 with a 1.23 ERA and 19 saves this season. ... RHP Marco Estrada (sore back) is on schedule to make his next start after being limited to five innings by back issues on Saturday. Estrada had an MRI exam on Sunday and a cortisone shot Monday. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said it is possible that RHP Drew Hutchison, recalled Saturday from Triple-A Buffalo, could make a spot start Thursday, which would give Estrada an extra day. ... Royals RHP Ian Kennedy (6-7, 4.04 ERA) will face Toronto RHP Marcus Stroman (6-4, 5.08 ERA) Wednesday in the finale of the three-game series.