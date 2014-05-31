Cain, Vargas lead Royals past Blue Jays

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays had plenty of baserunners, but Kansas City Royals left-hander Jason Vargas had all the answers over his six innings.

With center fielder Lorenzo Cain driving in four runs and Vargas pitching out of trouble, the Royals defeated the Blue Jays 6-1 on Friday for their second win in a row.

“I thought Vargy did a phenomenal job,” Royals manager Ned Yost said.

The Blue Jays, who came into this four-game series on a nine-game winning streak, stranded 14 runners in losing their second in a row. The Royals left only five on base.

“When you’re on one of those hot streaks we were on, we were cashing them, but Vargas was really, really good,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said. “They have one of the better pitching staffs in baseball.”

Vargas (5-2) also got the support he needed.

Cain had a two-run homer and two RBI singles, and left fielder Alex Gordon also hit a two-run homer for the Royals (26-28). Right fielder Jose Bautista hit a homer for the Blue Jays (32-24).

“[Cain] is still growing as a hitter,” Yost said. “I think he’s got more power in his bat. He exhibited that tonight.”

Vargas allowed one run on seven hits and three walks while striking out seven.

“I had a really good feeling about Vargy because [Toronto] is an extremely dangerous club when they extend their hands,” Yost said. “And Vargy is really good at pounding the ball in and then off-speed down and away. The whole thing would be, could he execute his pitches, and he did.”

Toronto left-hander J.A. Happ (4-2) allowed nine hits, two walks and six runs in 7 2/3 innings.

“They put some good swings on, they were aggressive,” Happ said.

Bautista not only hit his 14th homer of the season, but, for the second night in a row, he threw out a Royals player at first base after fielding a ball hit to the outfield. This time it was Royals second baseman Omar Infante who was thrown out at first after Bautista short-hopped his soft liner in the seventh.

“I don’t know if you’ll see a better play in baseball today than that play right there,” Yost said. “Omar hit the ball and lost it; he thought it was foul. For Bautista to come, smother the ball, one, and then still see that he had a play at first base, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a play like that. Tremendous play.”

Cain hit his second RBI single of the game in the sixth inning to extend the Royals’ lead to 4-1. It scored Gordon, who had walked and stolen second. In the eighth, Cain followed designated hitter Billy Butler’s single with his second homer of the season to extend the lead to five runs.

The Blue Jays wasted a leadoff triple by shortstop Jose Reyes in the first, and it was a sample of things to come. Bautista also walked in the inning, but Vargas worked his way out of it.

“That was huge,” Cain said. “Reyes with that leadoff triple, in most cases the guy normally scores there, but Vargas did a great job, made some great pitches and got out of it for us.”

“You have to do that against lineups that have a bunch of guys that can drive the ball out of the ballpark,” Vargas said. “Just not getting into too many patterns and trying to move the ball to both sides of the plate. I was trying to keep them honest. If you don‘t, you know they’re a good hitting team, you know that they can do some damage.”

The Royals scored a run in the second inning on a single by Cain. It brought home Butler, who led off with a single, took second on a walk by Gordon and moved to third after tagging up on a flyout to right by Salvador Perez.

Gordon hit his fourth homer of the season after Butler led off with a single in the fourth, giving the Royals a 3-0 lead.

“A few of the base hits were on balls I left up, [right fielder Nori] Aoki, Butler and Gordon on the home run,” Happ said. “Other than that it was pretty good.”

“We were a little worn out down in the bullpen so we needed a good start and he gave it to us,” Gibbons said. “He saved us down there.”

Bautista homered with two outs in the fifth to cut the lead to 3-1.

NOTES: The Blue Jays selected the contract of RHP Bobby Korecky from Triple-A Buffalo before Friday’s game and returned LHP Rob Rasmussen to the Bisons. Korecky, 34, was 3-1 with a 0.29 ERA and five saves in 22 outings for Buffalo. Korecky pitched 1 1/3 innings in Friday’s game for the Blue Jays, and after the game, he was designated for assignment, with RHP Marcus Stroman recalled from Buffalo. Rasmussen, 25, pitched two innings without giving up a run in four games. ... RHP Yordano Ventura (elbow) played catch Friday and is expected to miss only his Saturday start before returning to the rotation. His spot will be taken by RHP Aaron Brooks (0-0, 27.00 ERA), who was 4-1 with a 3.12 ERA in eight games (seven starts) at Triple-A Omaha. He will face Stroman (1-0, 12.79 ERA). ... RHP Drew Hutchison, who was scheduled to start Saturday, now will pitch Tuesday in Detroit. ... Royals LHP Bruce Chen (bulging disc) threw two 15-pitch simulated innings on Friday and, after a bullpen session on Sunday, is scheduled to start a minor-league rehabilitation assignment.