Buehrle records 10th win as Jays top Royals

TORONTO -- It’s only June 1 and Mark Buehrle has already amassed a double-digit win total.

It’s the fastest the Toronto Blue Jays southpaw reached the mark in his career and the 14th consecutive year he achieved the feat.

Buehrle became the first 10-game winner in baseball and helped the Blue Jays split their four-game set with the Kansas City Royals by hurling eight scoreless innings in a 4-0 win at Rogers Centre on Sunday.

“I got a horseshoe stuck up my rear end pretty far right now so I‘m not complaining,” the left-hander joked when asked about the success and luck he is having this season.

Buehrle (10-1) didn’t allow a runner to reach third base and won his sixth consecutive decision in front of 38,008. He allowed six hits, walked one and struck out three. It’s the longest personal win streak for Buehrle since being victorious in nine straight games from April 20-July 3, 2005.

The latest gem in what has been a phenomenal year for Buehrle helped the first-place Blue Jays (34-24) notch their eighth shutout of the season and finish their 10-game homestand with an 8-2 record.

“Today he was as good as he has been all year,” Toronto manager John Gibbons said. “He topped off a nice homestand for us.”

First baseman Edwin Encarnacion and catcher Dioner Navarro both homered in the win, which was the Blue Jays’ 14th in their last 17 contests. Encarnacion, who hit a major league-leading 16 homers in May, sealed the deal in the eighth by smoking a 0-1 offering from right-hander Aaron Crow on a line to left field for his 19th home run of the season to put the Blue Jays ahead 4-0.

The Royals (26-30) dropped their second straight after taking the first two games of the series and will continue their six-game road trip with a pair of games against the St. Louis Cardinals starting Monday.

Kansas City, which was held to two runs over the last two games of the series, put a runner on in each inning but the eighth and ninth but failed to make it past second base once throughout the game.

One of the Royals’ best chances on the afternoon came in the sixth inning -- down 2-0 -- after first baseman Eric Hosmer hit a leadoff double to begin the frame. Designated hitter Billy Butler, the following batter, hit a grounder to shortstop Jose Reyes, who had no play at first but wisely threw an off-balance throw to third to nail Hosmer, who started running on contact. Reyes’ strong arm made for an easy out and spoiled a potential Royals rally.

“In a two-run game, that’s big. That’s what good shortstops do,” Gibbons said.

It’s a play Hosmer wishes he could have back.

“I made a stupid baserunning mistake,” said Hosmer, who has recorded a hit in 10 of his last 11 games against Toronto. “I was trying to be aggressive and make something happen and it didn’t work out for us.”

Navarro put the Blue Jays on the board in the second, driving a 0-1 offering from Royals starter Jeremy Guthrie over the fence in right field for his third homer of the season, giving Toronto a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Jays tacked on another run off Guthrie in the fourth. Center fielder Anthony Gose grounded into a force out but was able to cash Juan Francisco, who started the inning off with a double, from third base on the play.

Guthrie silenced the Blue Jays after that and lasted seven innings, allowing two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out five. The right-hander, who allowed just four runs over his last three starts, saw his winless streak extend to 10 games.

“That is a very, very dangerous lineup over there and he did a great job of maneuvering through it and keeping us right in the game,” Royals managed Ned Yost said of Guthrie. “He matched up against the wrong guy. That’s the way it is.”

NOTES: The Royals recalled 3B Mike Moustakas from Triple-A Omaha and activated LHP Francisley Bueno off the disabled list for Sunday’s finale against the Blue Jays. As part of the corresponding roster moves, Kansas City placed INF Danny Valencia (strained muscle in left hand) on the 15-day DL and optioned RHP Aaron Brooks to Omaha. Brooks allowed seven runs and failed to make it out of the first inning in his first big league start Saturday, a 12-2 Royals loss. ... Toronto CF Colby Rasmus (right hamstring tightness) was sent to the Blue Jays’ spring training complex in Dunedin, Fla., to continue getting treatment before going on a rehab assignment. Rasmus, who has not played since May 12, could rejoin the Blue Jays in mid-June. ... The Blue Jays optioned RHP Liam Hendriks to Triple-A Buffalo after the game and will announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday’s series opener in Detroit.