New-look Blue Jays flex muscle, beat Royals

TORONTO -- The Toronto Blue Jays feel they have the pieces in place.

Now it is a matter of doing the job on the field. They are off to a good start.

After announcing that they had acquired left-hander David Price in a trade with the Detroit Tigers in the afternoon, the Blue Jays hit three home runs to defeat the Kansas City Royals 5-2 on Thursday night.

Catcher Dioner Navarro hit a two-run homer in the second inning to give the Blue Jays a lead they never relinquished.

“There’s a good feel in the clubhouse,” Blue Jays manager John Gibbons said.

The acquisition of Price came two days after a trade with the Colorado Rockies brought shortstop Troy Tulowitzki and right-handed reliever LaTroy Hawkins.

“It’s exciting, it doesn’t get any better than that,” Navarro said. “They’ve been doing a great work in the front office and we’re excited with what we’ve got.”

Designated hitter Russell Martin and third baseman Josh Donaldson added solo shots for the Blue Jays.

The Royals’ two runs against Estrada (8-6) came in the first inning. The right-hander allowed three hits, walked none and struck out three in 5 2/3 innings.

“I thought before we made the moves we were a really good team and we just got better,” Estrada said. “Adding LaTroy, Tulowitzki and now David Price. That’s pretty incredible ... we’re all pretty excited.”

Royals left-hander Danny Duffy (4-5) allowed three home runs among six hits in six innings. He gave up four walks and five runs with four strikeouts.

”I felt great today,“ Duffy said. ”For the most part my fastball was where I wanted it to be. I just couldn’t get my slider to go where I wanted it to go. I just didn’t make pitches when I needed to.

“They capitalized excellently on every single one of my mistakes. I‘m better than that, I‘m a lot better than I displayed tonight.”

“He gave up six hits but three of them resulted in four runs,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “You make a mistake and they can hammer it a long way. These guys are really good.”

The loss in the opener of a four-game series was the second in a row for the Royals (61-40). The Blue Jays (52-51) won their second straight.

Blue Jays left-hander Brett Cecil and right-handers Hawkins, Aaron Sanchez and Roberto Osuna combined to pitch 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Osuna earned his sixth save of the season with a 1-2-3 ninth.

The Royals took the lead in first inning on a two-run double by designated hitter Kendrys Morales after center fielder Lorenzo Cain was hit by a pitch and first baseman Eric Hosmer singled.

“Even in the first, I thought I made some decent pitches,” Estrada said. “Morales, I threw him a pretty good changeup. I thought it was down and it almost hit the ground and he smoked it for a double. ... After that I just kept doing the same thing over and over and things started going my way.”

He retired 15 in a row before allowing a single to Cain with two out in the sixth.

The Blue Jays got one back in the bottom of the first. Tulowitzki was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, took third on a double by Donaldson and scored on a sacrifice fly by right fielder Jose Bautista.

The Blue Jays took a 3-2 lead in the second on the third homer of the season by Navarro following a leadoff single by center fielder Kevin Pillar.

Martin hit his 15th homer of the season on a 2-0 fastball with one out in the third to stretch the lead to 4-2.

Donaldson made it 5-2 with his 25th homer of the season, hitting a first-pitch curveball into the second deck in left with two outs in the fourth.

“I thought it was a real good game, a clean game,” Gibbons said. “Marco struggled in the first inning, got in a little bit of a jam, then he settled in and the bullpen just took over. The bats came around with the three home runs. That’s what we do best.”

NOTES: LHP David Price, acquired by the Blue Jays on Thursday in a trade with the Detroit Tigers, is on schedule to pitch Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, but it has not been decided yet when he will make his Blue Jays debut. ... Toronto 2B Devon Travis (left shoulder irritation) missed his second straight game and will be re-evaluated Friday to determine if he will go on the disabled list. ... 1B/DH Edwin Encarnacion (jammed left middle finger), who was scratched from the lineup on Wednesday, did not start Thursday but was available to pinch hit. ... The Royals put INF/OF Ben Zobrist on the 25-man roster, and OF Paulo Orlando was optioned to Triple-A Omaha. ... RHP Joe Blanton was sent to the Pittsburgh Pirates for cash considerations late Wednesday. ... RHP Johnny Cueto (7-6, 2.62 ERA) will make his Royals debut Friday against Toronto RHP Drew Hutchison (9-2, 5.42).