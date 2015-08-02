Blue Jays beat Royals in heated game

TORONTO -- When push came to shove on Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays showed they can give the Kansas City Royals all they can handle.

With first baseman Chris Colabello hitting a two-run homer in the fourth inning and right-hander R.A. Dickey pitching seven shutout innings, the Blue Jays defeated the Royals 5-2 in a game that had a bench-clearing incident.

It was an important series for the Blue Jays, who added five players before Friday’s deadline for trades without waivers.

The Blue Jays (54-52) completed the four-game series with the Royals (62-42) with three wins to move to 4-2 after the first six games of a 10-game home stand.

“Obviously we want to put ourselves in a position where we know we can compete with the best teams in the league and outplay them,” Colabello said.

The pushing and shoving came with two outs in the top of the eighth when the benches cleared after Blue Jays right-handed reliever Aaron Sanchez was ejected after hitting shortstop Alcides Escobar with a pitch.

The teams had been warned in the first inning by plate umpire Jim Wolf after Royals right-hander Edinson Volquez hit third baseman Josh Donaldson with a pitch. There was no ejection when Royals right-handed reliever Ryan Madson hit shortstop Troy Tulowitzki with a pitch but Sanchez was not so fortunate.

“Obviously I knew what the situation was going into the inning,” Sanchez said. “My job was to go out there and get a clean inning. Obviously it wasn’t intentional. The last thing I‘m trying to do is put a runner on in the top of the eighth with the meat of the order coming in. If I wanted to send a message, I would have sent a message to the big guys.”

Left fielder Ben Zobrist followed with his ninth home run of the season, and third of the series, against right-hander Roberto Osuna to cut the lead to 3-2.

The Blue Jays scored twice in the bottom of the inning.

Dickey (6-10), the Blue Jays knuckleballer who was starting on three days’ rest, allowed two hits and two walks while striking out six. Osuna picked up his seventh save.

”None of them were intentional on our part,“ Royals manager Ned Yost said of the hit batsmen. ”It’s part of the game.

“These guys are as good an offensive team as you’re going to face and they’ve got tremendous power, but they all dive in to the plate, which makes them susceptible to getting hit on inside pitches. If you continue to throw them away, away, away, away, you’re going to get hammered ....You have to utilize the inside part of the plate to open up the outside part of the plate and it happens.”

Volquez (10-6) allowed four hits, three walks and two runs in six innings.

Donaldson felt that Volquez hit him intentionally in the first.

”I’ve been thrown at several times in my career, I know when it’s intentional,“ Donaldson said. ”When a ball is thrown right at you, you know right off the hand if it’s intentional or not. With that being said I could care less the fact that he hit me. I just think there were some things that went along in the game that were mismanaged very poorly.

“Jim Wolf, I have a lot of respect for him, behind the plate. I don’t think he made a lot of the right decisions today. That’s what you end up getting out of it, games like that. You get bench-clearing when it never even had to go that route.”

“He’s a little baby,” Volquez said. “He was crying like a baby. We don’t play that game. We’ve got one of the best bullpens in baseball. We’ve been in that situation many times. They know how to get out of there. I have to pitch to both sides of the plate.”

The Blue Jays increased their lead to 3-0 in the seventh after second baseman Ryan Goins led off with a single against left-handed reliever Franklin Morales. Left fielder Ben Revere sacrificed Goins to second. Madson came in and hit Tulowitzki on the forearm with a pitch.

When a 2-2 pitch came close to Donaldson, he became upset. Blue Jays manager John Gibbons intervened and was ejected.

Donaldson struck out and right fielder Jose Bautista drove in a run with a double.

The Blue Jays regained their three-run lead in the home eighth. Right-hander Kelvin Herrera walked first baseman Justin Smoak, a defensive replacement, and catcher Russell Martin. Smoak tagged up and took third when center fielder Kevin Pillar fouled out to second. Goins walked to load the bases. Revere hit a sacrifice fly and Tulowitzki singled to right to score another run.

NOTES: LHP David Price (9-4, 2.53 ERA) will make his Blue Jays debut against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon at Rogers Centre. Price was acquired Thursday from the Detroit Tigers and was on schedule to pitch Sunday, but he missed a between-starts throwing session so he was backed off a day. The Twins will start RHP Ervin Santana (2-1, 3.78 ERA) in the opener of the four-game series between wild-card contenders. ... LF Ben Rivera, who batted leadoff in his Blue Jays’ debut Saturday, hit ninth Sunday with the return to the lineup of SS Troy Tulowitzki, who has batted first since his acquisition from the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday. Tulowitzki was used only to pinch hit Saturday. ... The Royals have Monday off, then will start LHP Danny Duffy (4-5, 4.28 ERA) Tuesday at Detroit against Tigers RHP Justin Verlander (1-3, 4.86 ERA) to open a three-game series.