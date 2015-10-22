Yost: Home field should help Royals finish ALCS

TORONTO -- The Kansas City Royals beat out the Toronto Blue Jays for the best overall record in the American League on the final weekend of the regular season.

Manager Ned Yost hopes that result pays off in the back end of the American League Championship Series.

Kansas City could not close the deal Wednesday in Game 5, as Toronto avoided elimination with a 7-1 victory to send the series back to Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals lead the series 3-2, and they will play Game 6 and, if needed, Game 7 at Kauffman Stadium, where they won the series’ first two games.

“We knew it was going to be a tough series,” Yost said after Wednesday’s game. “But after winning the first two games, in reality, your goal is to come to Toronto and in kind of a foreign environment, a hostile environment, and at least win one. Then you get to go home and win one there and the series is over.”

However, after trouncing the Blue Jays 14-2 in Game 4 on Tuesday, the Royals seemed poised to wrap it up Wednesday with right-hander Edinson Volquez pitching.

Blue Jays right-hander Marco Estrada had other ideas, and he came up with a huge performance to shut down the Royals and extend the series.

“Now we’re going back to a place where we’re completely comfortable,” Yost said. “That’s why home field was so important to us. We really wanted to play four games in our park. And we’re taking a three-games-to-two lead back to where we’re comfortable and back to our home fans that support us and are fantastic.”

The Royals will send out right-hander Yordano Ventura in Game 6 against Blue Jays left-hander David Price.

In a historical note, in the 1985 ALCS, the Blue Jays took a 3-1 lead over the Royals, then dropped three in a row. Kansas City went on to win the World Series.