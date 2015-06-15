Preview: Royals at Brewers

The Kansas City Royals have scored two runs or fewer in 12 of their last 17 games and look to emerge from their offensive slumber when they open four consecutive games against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday. The first two contests will be in Milwaukee before the scene shifts to Kansas City.

Neither team scored a run on Sunday -- the Royals were postponed due to rain against St. Louis while the Brewers had one hit (a broken-bat single by center fielder Carlos Gomez) while being dominated by Washington’s Max Scherzer in a 4-0 loss. Milwaukee hitters combined to strike out 16 times and left fielder Gerardo Parra was the only position player who didn’t fan. Kansas City batters are struggling in the clutch, going hitless in 11 at-bats with runners in scoring position while losing back-to-back games to the Cardinals. The Royals have scored a total of 18 runs in their last 14 defeats.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (5-4, 3.07 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Kyle Lohse (3-7, 6.27)

Volquez is 3-1 over his last five starts and has allowed three total runs in the victories. He defeated Minnesota in his last turn when he gave up one run and six hits in seven innings. Volquez is 7-4 with a 4.18 ERA in 17 career starts against the Brewers.

Lohse is 0-3 over his past five outings and last won on May 15. He lost to Pittsburgh in his last turn when he gave up two runs and 10 hits in 6 1/3 innings. Lohse is 6-6 with a 3.96 ERA in 21 career appearances (20 starts) against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals cleanup hitter Kendrys Morales is batting .162 with one homer and four RBIs in June.

2. Milwaukee SS Jean Segura is hitless in 15 career at-bats against Volquez.

3. Kansas City RF Alex Rios is 1-for-19 over his last five games.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Brewers 3