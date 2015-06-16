Preview: Royals at Brewers

The Kansas City Royals look to build off an offensive breakout when they wrap up a two-game series at the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday before the home-and-home interleague set moves to Missouri. The Royals averaged 2.3 runs during a 5-7 stretch before they broke out for 13 hits in an 8-5 triumph in Monday’s opener.

Alcides Escobar and Lorenzo Cain had two RBIs apiece as Kansas City posted its best offensive output since May 29. Jonathan Lucroy led the way for the Brewers with two hits and three RBIs, one coming in a three-run ninth against Royals closer Greg Holland, who failed to record an out in an 18-pitch outing. Milwaukee sat star center fielder Carlos Gomez due to a hip issue and he may get an MRI exam prior to Tuesday’s finale in Miller Park. The Brewers have lost three in a row following a 6-2 stretch and have dropped 10 of their last 13 at home.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Wisconsin (Milwaukee)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Chris Young (5-2, 2.25 ERA) vs. Brewers RH Matt Garza (4-7, 4.80)

Young’s comeback campaign continued with 6 1/3 scoreless innings at Minnesota last Tuesday, the third time he has lasted at least six frames with no earned runs allowed in the last six turns. The dominant effort was his longest outing of the season and left him with a 2.08 ERA on the road in 2015. The 36-year-old is 1-1 with a 2.49 ERA in three career starts against Milwaukee, each taking place in Miller Park.

Since falling to 2-7 with a 6.00 ERA after a rocky effort against San Francisco on May 26, Garza has turned things around. He is 2-0 with a 1.00 ERA in three starts during the hot stretch, yielding 16 hits and two walks in 18 innings along the way. Garza is 2-5 with a 3.45 ERA over nine lifetime encounters with Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City has won the last five meetings between the teams.

2. Royals RHP Wade Davis got the save after Holland’s struggles and has yet to allow a run in 15 innings on the road this season.

3. Brewers RF Ryan Braun has two homers in nine at-bats against Young.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Brewers 3