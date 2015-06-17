Young helps Royals beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE -- As bad as this season has been for the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday’s 7-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals may have marked a new low point.

The Brewers were flat in all aspects of the game, especially offensively, and starter Matt Garza got knocked around early as the team dropped its fourth in a row.

“We did not play a good game,” manager Craig Counsell said after it was finally over. “There wasn’t much good in there tonight.”

It got ugly early as the Brewers found themselves in a quick 2-0 hole when Royals center fielder Lorenzo Cain hit a two-run home run in the first inning off Garza.

The blast set the tone for the day as Kansas City would go on to collect 15 hits, including a home run from third baseman Mike Moustakas and two singles from starting pitcher Chris Young, who also drove in three runs.

Thirteen of those hits came at the expense of Garza, setting a career high for the veteran right-hander, who worked into the seventh and was charged with six earned runs while striking out three.

“They hit the ball all over the place,” Garza said. “That’s about it. It’s frustrating, but what are you going to do? First two runs, threw a fastball down the middle and the guy did what he was supposed to do. Next two, pitcher got ‘em in. Next one, pitcher got ‘em in and then the home run. I hurt myself and that’s about it. There’s no other way to say it, I sucked tonight and just get ready for the next one.”

As good a Young was offensively, he was even better on the mound. The right-hander spun seven scoreless innings, allowing five hit while striking out three.

“My last two starts I felt like fastball command was really good,” Young said. “For me that’s very important. If I can throw my fastball where I want to, it helps. It’s what all major league pitchers strive to do. You go through periods where you’re locked in, and periods where you’re scuffling a little bit. Tonight was just a good night.”

Milwaukee finally got on the board in the eighth thanks to an RBI single by catcher Jonathan Lucroy. The Brewers added a run in the ninth when second baseman Scooter Gennett hit a solo home run off right-hander Luke Hochevar, but their nine nits on the day were largely a non-factor.

“Young is the kind of guy who gives up fly ball, fly ball, fly ball ... all his outs are going to be fly balls,” Counsell said. “Cain made a couple nice plays to quash some rallies but we didn’t play a good game.”

Moustakas and second baseman Omar Infante finished the day with three hits each, while catcher Salvador Perez, left fielder Alex Gordon and Young added two apiece for the Royals, who have won six of their last eight.

“I tried to make more contact. I have to continue like today and we’ll see,” Infante said. “Sometimes you get unlucky, but that’s baseball. Sometimes you hit well and you don’t get base hits. And sometimes you hit bad and get a base hit. I think that’s baseball. That’s why you have to work and continue to work and play hard.”

The interleague series switches now to Kansas City for two games at Kauffman Stadium.

NOTES: Royals CF Lorenzo Cain left the game after 7 1/2 innings with tightness in his back but manager Ned Yost said the move was strictly precautionary. ... An MRI exam revealed no structural damage on Milwaukee CF Carlos Gomez’s right hip, but he remained sidelined for a second consecutive game. ... Royals RHP Jason Vargas played catch Tuesday afternoon at Miller Park and reported improvement in his sore left hand, which landed him on the 15-day disabled list June 13. ... Kansas City is 7-4 in interleague play this season. The Royals set a franchise record in 2014, going 15-5 against National League opponents. ... Brewers radio announcer and Baseball Hall of Fame member Bob Uecker did not call the game Tuesday while he recovers from a mild concussion he sustained a day earlier when he was hit in the head by a ball during batting practice. Uecker spent the night at a local hospital for observation.

