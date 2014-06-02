Preview: Royals at Cardinals

Interstate 70 figures to get a workout this week as the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals begin a four-game, home-and-home series Monday in St. Louis. The intrastate rivals will play two games at Busch Stadium before moving west to Kansas City for the final two contests. Both teams are looking to bounce back at the plate after being blanked Sunday -- the Cardinals lost 8-0 to San Francisco while the Royals were dropped 4-0 by Toronto.

Despite the excitement generated by top prospect Oscar Taveras’ arrival in the big leagues, the Cardinals have lost four of their last five and slipped four games behind Milwaukee in the National League Central. Kansas City also has failed to live up to expectation, dropping six of its last eight to fall a season-worst four games below .500. One intriguing matchup will be the Royals’ speed -- Kansas City leads the American League with 48 stolen bases -- against Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, who has gunned down a major league-best 48.1 percent of runners trying to steal.

TV: 8:10 p.m. ET, ESPN, FSN Kansas City, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (2-5, 3.57 ERA) vs. Cardinals RH Shelby Miller (6-4, 3.94)

Duffy’s transition to the starting rotation got off to a stellar beginning, but he has been roughed up in consecutive losses. The 25-year-old has allowed 11 runs (10 earned) and 16 hits in 10 innings over his last two starts and was hurt by five walks in Wednesday’s loss to Houston. Duffy made one start against St. Louis in 2011 and allowed two runs in 3 2/3 innings while striking out nine.

Miller’s streakiness continues, as he has followed a run of six straight wins with consecutive losses. His last outing was his worst of the season as the Yankees tagged him for seven runs and nine hits over five frames. The 23-year-old has never faced the Royals, but he’s 2-3 with a 6.99 ERA in six starts during interleague play.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis 3B Matt Carpenter is hitting .390 during a 14-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the majors.

2. Royals RF Norichika Aoki is the only Kansas City player who has faced Miller, going 7-for-14 with a homer against him while with Milwaukee.

3. Cardinals LF Matt Holliday has reached base in all 28 home games this season.

PREDICTION: Cardinals 5, Royals 3