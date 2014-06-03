Preview: Royals at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have been shut out in three consecutive games only three times in their illustrious history, most recently in 1976. They’ll try to avoid adding a fourth occasion to that list Tuesday in the second contest of a four-game, home-and-home series with the visiting Kansas City Royals. Kansas City sent its intrastate rival to a second straight scoreless defeat with a 6-0 win in the opener.

St. Louis has managed only four hits in each of its last three games and hasn’t scored since a 2-0 victory over San Francisco on Saturday. The Cardinals have dropped five of their last six — all at home. The Royals hope to continue their success with James Shields on the mound - they’ve won the last five games he has started and eight of the last nine.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (6-3, 3.36 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Jaime Garcia (1-0, 4.12)

Shields has won three straight decisions and six of his last seven, but he allowed three two-run homers over seven innings in a no-decision last time out at Toronto. The 32-year-old has surrendered five homers over his last two starts, matching his total from his first 10 outings of the season. Shields faced the Cardinals for the first time last year, allowing six runs over six innings and taking the loss.

Garcia gave up a pair of solo homers in his last outing but still managed to record his first quality start of the season, limiting San Francisco to three runs over seven innings in a no-decision. The 27-year-old’s command has been terrific — he has has not issued a walk in 19 2/3 frames over his first three outings. Garcia has made three starts against the Royals, most recently in 2011, and is 0-1 with a 7.30 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. St. Louis SS Jhonny Peralta enjoyed success against Shields during his time in the American League, going 11-for-29 with three home runs.

2. Tests on Cardinals RHP Lance Lynn’s injured right knee came back negative and he is expected to be ready for his next start Friday at Toronto.

3. Royals RHP Yordano Ventura (elbow) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Monday and is on track to start Thursday’s series finale.

