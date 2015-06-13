Preview: Royals at Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals’ have feasted on home cooking this season, with the Kansas City Royals being the latest guest left starving at the table. After posting a 4-0 triumph in the opener, the Cardinals vie for a victory in the I-70 Series when the Show Me State rivals reconvene at Busch Stadium on Saturday.
Jon Jay drove in two and also scored a run on Friday as St. Louis won its second straight and improved to a majors-best 23-7 at home. Jhonny Peralta, who collected three hits in the series opener, is batting .381 (8-for-21) versus Saturday starter Jeremy Guthrie. Mike Moustakas had two of the five hits for the American League Central-leading Royals, who saw their four-game winning streak come to a screeching halt. The loss notwithstanding, Kansas City has still won five of its last eight meetings versus St. Louis since the start of the 2014 season.
TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Midwest (St. Louis)
PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (4-3, 5.82 ERA) vs. Cardinals LH Tyler Lyons (0-0, 5.54)
Guthrie pitched well for the second straight outing on Sunday, but walked away with his second no-decision despite allowing just two runs on three hits in 6 1/3 innings versus Texas. The 36-year-old exited with a pair of Rangers on base before Kelvin Herrera permitted a pair of singles, producing both runs charged to Guthrie. The veteran owns an 0-1 career mark with a 3.00 ERA in two starts against the Cardinals.
St. Louis recalled Lyons from Triple-A Memphis on Friday after placing Lance Lynn on the 15-day disabled list with a right forearm strain. The 27-year-old Lyons struggled in three starts last month while replacing injured ace Adam Wainwright, but posted a 5-2 mark with a 2.61 ERA with the Redbirds. “Tyler has been throwing extremely well,” Cardinals manager Mike Matheny said. “We believe he’s going to be able to translate that here.”
1. St. Louis OF Randal Grichuk had an RBI triple among his two hits in the series opener to improve to 5-for-22 in his career versus Kansas City.
2. Royals 2B Omar Infante was hitless in all three at-bats Friday to drop to 3-for-36 in his last 10 games.
3. Cardinals 3B Matt Carpenter is 2-for-22 with 10 strikeouts in his last seven contests.
PREDICTION: Royals 4, Cardinals 3