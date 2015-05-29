Preview: Royals at Cubs

The Kansas City Royals looks to end the roller-coaster ride they have been on the last two weeks when they visit the Chicago Cubs on Friday to begin a three-game series. The Royals have allowed 29 runs during a four-game losing streak, giving up their lead in the American League Central, after winning seven of the previous eight contests.

Kansas City, which is tied with Minnesota for first in the Central, could get outfielder Alex Rios (broken left hand) back from the disabled list as early as Friday. Royals starter Edinson Volquez attempts to improve on a 7-0 lifetime record against the Cubs, who have dropped three of four after a 3-0 loss at Washington on Wednesday. Chicago will send Jake Arrieta to the mound as it hosts Kansas City for the first time since 2001. Cubs rookie phenom Kris Bryant has belted a pair of homers in the last three games and boasts a team-high 31 RBIs in 38 contests.

TV: 4:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, CSN Chicago

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (4-3, 2.77 ERA) vs. Cubs RH Jake Arrieta (4-4, 2.95)

Volquez has won his last two starts while yielding two runs on seven hits in 13 innings combined, beating St. Louis and the New York Yankees. The 31-year-old Dominican, in his first season with the Royals, has limited opponents to three or fewer earned runs in eight of his nine outings. Dexter Fowler is 8-for-25 with a homer against Volquez, who boasts a 2.90 ERA in 59 career innings versus the Cubs.

Arrieta comes in off one of his roughest outings of the season when he allowed six runs (three earned) on seven hits over six innings without getting a decision Saturday at Arizona. The 29-year-old TCU product has pitched well overall this season, permitting two or fewer runs in five of nine turns with 62 strikeouts in 58 innings. Omar Infante is 2-for-2 versus Arrieta, who is 2-0 with a 3.12 ERA in his career against the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs stood second in the majors through Wednesday’s games with 43 stolen bases.

2. Kansas City C Salvador Perez went 0-for-8 in the last three games against the Yankees, following a 10-game hitting streak.

3. Chicago’s rookie 2B Addison Russell went 4-for-8 in the last two contests to raise his average to .252.

PREDICTION: Cubs 4, Royals 3