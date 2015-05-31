Preview: Royals at Cubs

The Kansas City Royals will try to wrap up a sweep of their abbreviated road series against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday. The second game of the scheduled three-game interleague set was washed out by rain Saturday after Kansas City claimed the opener 8-4 behind three home runs.

The Royals were outscored 29-5 during a four-game skid that included a three-game sweep at the hands of the New York Yankees to begin their road trip, but they broke out with four runs in the final two innings Friday. Alcides Escobar, Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez all went deep for Kansas City, which has hit five homers — all solo shots — in the past three games. The Cubs have dropped two straight and four of their last five. Saturday’s postponed contest has been rescheduled for Sept. 28.

TV: 2:20 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, ABC 7 (Chicago)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (3-4, 4.64 ERA) vs. Cubs LH Tsuyoshi Wada (0-0, 2.70)

Ventura has begun to work deeper into games, but opposing lineups continue to do damage against the 23-year-old. He has made it through seven innings in three straight starts but has given up four or more runs in four of his last five outings. He allowed four runs in seven innings in a loss to St. Louis on Sunday and has only one win in his last seven starts.

Wada is still working his way back from a groin injury that slowed him down this spring and has yet to get through six innings in his first two starts. The 34-year-old has piled up 15 strikeouts in 10 innings while allowing eight hits and three walks. Wada hasn’t received much run support, as the Cubs have scored a total of four runs in the two games he has started.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Cubs entered Saturday tied for third in the majors with 43 stolen bases, but Ventura has allowed only one stolen base in 252 2/3 career innings.

2. The Royals are 5-1 in interleague play this season after leading the majors with a 15-5 mark against the National League last season.

3. Chicago is 18-0 when leading entering the ninth inning but 2-20 when trailing after eight frames.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Cubs 4