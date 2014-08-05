Preview: Royals at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have 50 games remaining in a lost season and playing them without All-Star Paul Goldschmidt figures to keep the losses mounting. Goldschmidt was lost to a broken left hand during a four-game series with Pittsburgh and manager Kirk Gibson told reporters he doesn’t expect the first baseman to play again this season. Visiting Kansas City enters the three-game series on a roll with nine victories in its last 12 games.
The solid stretch has brought the Royals within 1 1/2 games of Toronto, which holds the second wild-card spot in the American League. Kansas City took two of three on the road from first-place Oakland over the weekend despite scoring just eight runs as its pitching continues to carry an inconsistent offense. Arizona split the four games with the Pirates to begin a 10-game homestand that concludes with three contests against the Colorado Rockies.
TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Arizona
PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (5-10, 2.42 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (7-7, 4.14)
Duffy is 1-5 over his last eight starts despite allowing more than two runs just once. He took a no-decision against Minnesota in his last outing when he gave up one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings but also matched a career worst with six walks. Duffy is 4-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 12 road appearances (eight starts) this season.
Miley has won four of his last five starts to even his record after a slow start. He worked around seven hits and four walks to toss 6 2/3 scoreless innings while defeating Cincinnati in his last turn. Miley defeated Kansas City in 2012, throwing seven shutout innings and giving up six hits and two walks.
1. Royals 1B Billy Butler went 3-for-4 in Sunday’s win over Oakland after going 1-for-17 over the previous five games.
2. Arizona OF/1B Mark Trumbo is batting .197 with no homers and four RBIs in 18 games since returning from a foot injury.
3. Kansas City has drawn the fewest walks (256) in the majors.
PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Royals 3