Preview: Royals at Diamondbacks

The Arizona Diamondbacks have 50 games remaining in a lost season and playing them without All-Star Paul Goldschmidt figures to keep the losses mounting. Goldschmidt was lost to a broken left hand during a four-game series with Pittsburgh and manager Kirk Gibson told reporters he doesn’t expect the first baseman to play again this season. Visiting Kansas City enters the three-game series on a roll with nine victories in its last 12 games.

The solid stretch has brought the Royals within 1 1/2 games of Toronto, which holds the second wild-card spot in the American League. Kansas City took two of three on the road from first-place Oakland over the weekend despite scoring just eight runs as its pitching continues to carry an inconsistent offense. Arizona split the four games with the Pirates to begin a 10-game homestand that concludes with three contests against the Colorado Rockies.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (5-10, 2.42 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Wade Miley (7-7, 4.14)

Duffy is 1-5 over his last eight starts despite allowing more than two runs just once. He took a no-decision against Minnesota in his last outing when he gave up one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings but also matched a career worst with six walks. Duffy is 4-6 with a 2.22 ERA in 12 road appearances (eight starts) this season.

Miley has won four of his last five starts to even his record after a slow start. He worked around seven hits and four walks to toss 6 2/3 scoreless innings while defeating Cincinnati in his last turn. Miley defeated Kansas City in 2012, throwing seven shutout innings and giving up six hits and two walks.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals 1B Billy Butler went 3-for-4 in Sunday’s win over Oakland after going 1-for-17 over the previous five games.

2. Arizona OF/1B Mark Trumbo is batting .197 with no homers and four RBIs in 18 games since returning from a foot injury.

3. Kansas City has drawn the fewest walks (256) in the majors.

PREDICTION: Diamondbacks 4, Royals 3