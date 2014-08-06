Preview: Royals at Diamondbacks

The Kansas City Royals look to follow up a season-best scoring output when they visit the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday in the second contest of a three-game set. The Royals rode a grand slam from Norichika Aoki and three-run homers from Billy Butler and Salvador Perez to post a 12-2 victory in the opener. Kansas City has won 10 of its last 13 games and is just a half-game behind Toronto for the American League’s second wild card spot.

Arizona is 2-3 on a 10-game homestand and continues to be mired in fourth place in the National League West. The recent loss of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (broken hand) has furthered weakened the attack and the Diamondbacks are 15 games below .500 during a season in which they expected to contend for a playoff spot. Butler had four hits in the opener, marking the 15th time he has recorded four or more in a game.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (8-8, 3.50 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks RH Josh Collmenter (8-5, 4.07)

Ventura defeated Minnesota in his last start when he allowed two runs (one earned) and five hits in seven innings. He has struck out seven in back-to-back outings – his most since fanning nine against Baltimore on May 15. Ventura is 4-2 with a 3.63 ERA in eight road starts this season.

Collmenter has won just one of his last five starts and has twice allowed 11 hits during the stretch. He has been touched for four homers over his last three turns after giving up just one over his previous eight starts. Collmenter has issued two or fewer walks in each of his past six outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Aoki’s grand slam was the first of his career and it was his first homer this season.

2. Arizona has allowed 29 runs in its last three losses.

3. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon went 2-for-5 in the opener and his first hit allowed him to become the 10th player in franchise history to reach 1,000 career hits.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Diamondbacks 4