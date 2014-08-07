Preview: Royals at Diamondbacks

The Kansas City Royals are charging up the standings and look to complete a three-game sweep of Arizona when they visit the Diamondbacks on Thursday afternoon. Kansas City has won three straight games and 11 of its last 14 to move within 3 1/2 games of first-place Detroit in the American League Central and also stands a half-game behind Toronto for the AL’s second wild-card spot. Arizona has lost four its last five games and dropped to 16 games below .500 with Wednesday’s 4-3 loss.

Catcher Miguel Montero is 4-for-7 in the series and had three hits Wednesday when the Diamondbacks banged out 12 hits but went just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas went 2-for-4 with a homer and had four RBIs for his first multi-hit outing since July 22. First baseman Billy Butler is swinging a hot bat over the past three games, going 8-for-13 with two doubles and a homer.

TV: 9:40 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, FSN Arizona

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (7-9, 4.50 ERA) vs. Diamondbacks LH Vidal Nuno (2-7, 4.78)

Guthrie allowed three hits in six shutout innings against Oakland last Friday to win his second straight start. The strong outing versus the Athletics followed a stretch in which he gave up 22 runs and 34 hits in 19 2/3 innings. Guthrie lost his lone career start against Arizona, allowing seven runs and 11 hits in 3 1/3 innings in 2012 as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

Nuno is winless in five starts for the Diamondbacks since being acquired from the New York Yankees. He pitched well in his last turn against Pittsburgh, allowing one run on three hits over six innings, but wasn’t involved in the decision. Nuno has given up four or fewer hits in three of his starts for Arizona.

WALK-OFFS

1. Diamondbacks INF Cliff Pennington (thumb) went 2-for-5 on Wednesday in his first major-league game since June 1.

2. Royals RHP Greg Holland took over the AL lead with his 32rd save and his next one will be the 100th of his career.

3. Arizona 1B/OF Mark Trumbo is hitless in nine career at-bats against Guthrie.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Diamondbacks 3