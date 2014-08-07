Moustakas helps Royals edge Diamondbacks

PHOENIX -- Kansas City Royals third baseman Mike Moustakas drove a home run 377 feet into the right field stands Wednesday, but it was the six inches he gained in the ninth inning that made a big difference.

Moustakas beat a potential double play grounder with a head-first slide into first base in the ninth, driving in an insurance run the Royals would need in a 4-3 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

“The homer obviously felt really good,” said Moustakas, who drove in all four Royals’ runs. “But at the end of the game, that last run turned out to be huge, probably the most important run for us, especially when you have Greg Holland coming in. I watched the play unfold and kind of dove at the last second. Just trying to do what I can to get to first.”

Moustakas, hitting with runners on the corners and one out, initially was called out on the play before the call was reversed on the replay to give the Royals a 4-2 lead.

”I thought I beat it in the beginning,“ Moustakas said. ”Those plays are tough to call, especially when a guy is diving and you don’t hear that foot step and the ball.

“That’s why we have the replay, which is pretty cool.”

Holland gave up a sacrifice fly to Arizona first baseman Mark Trumbo with one out and runners on the corners in the last of the ninth inning before getting pinch-hitter Andy Marte to strike out.

Holland has an AL-high 32 saves in 34 chances for the streaking Royals (59-53), who have won five of six and 11 of 14 to close to within 3 1/2 games of AL Central leading Detroit and one-half game of the second AL wild-card spot.

Moustakas hit a two-run homer with two outs in the second inning to open the scoring and singled in a run with two outs in the fourth to break a 2-2 tie. All the Royals runs came with two outs.

“He had a big night,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost. “The home run was huge, but they are all big.”

Kansas City right-hander Yordano Ventura (9-8) scattered eight hits and gave up two runs in six innings, striking out eight and walking one. He hit 99 mph on the stadium radar gun with his 101st pitch of the game in the sixth inning.

Ventura did not have good command of his off-speed stuff, according to Yost, but spotted his fastball well.

“I just tried to locate my fastball,” said Ventura through interpreter Bruce Chen.

Catcher Miguel Montero had three hits for the Diamondbacks (49-65), who have lost four of their last five.

Royals right-hander Wade Davis gave up two singles but struck out pinch-hitter Tuffy Gosewisch to get out of the eighth inning. Davis has given up one run in his last 38 innings.

Arizona right fielder David Peralta had two hits and an RBI, and third baseman Cliff Pennington had two hits.

Moustakas put Kansas City up 2-0 in the second inning when he hit his 14th homer of the season after center fielder Lorenzo Cain singled with two outs.

Arizona tied it in the third inning. Center fielder Ender Inciarte tripled to lead off and scored on second baseman Aaron Hill’s single. Peralta added an RBI single.

Left fielder Alex Gordon and Cain walked with two outs in the fourth inning before Moustakas hit a soft liner to right field for a single and a 3-2 lead.

Diamondbacks right-hander Josh Collmenter (8-6) gave up three runs and three hits in six innings. He tied a season high with six strikeouts.

“It’s all on me,” Collmenter said. “The pitch he hit (Moustakas homer) was right down the middle on a 3-1 count. He got a fastball in and just blooped it in. That’s about it.”

“That was the difference, him (Ventura) getting out of jams and me pitching myself into a jam and not getting out of it.”

NOTES: Kansas City manager Ned Yost recorded his 800th victory, breaking a tie with Oakland Bob Melvin to rank 75th among major league managers. “Eight hundred wins are nice, but I didn’t win any of them,” Yost said. “These guys in there and guys like them did.” ... Arizona INF Cliff Pennington was activated from the disabled list and started at third base, his 12th major league appearance at the position. RHP Bo Schultz, who pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief on Tuesday, was optioned to Triple-A Reno to make room on the roster. The Diamondbacks now have 13 position players and 12 pitchers. ... Arizona 1B/LF Mark Trumbo played in his 500th game Tuesday, when he had the fifth two-hit performance in his last nine games.