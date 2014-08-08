Guthrie goes distance in Royals win at Arizona

PHOENIX -- Right-hander Jeremy Guthrie did what no other member of pitching-rich Kansas City has done this season by throwing the Royals’ first complete of the season Thursday. Like his season, it came in segments.

Guthrie gave up hits to seven of the first 15 batters he faced before retiring the final 19 in a 6-2 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

“We made a couple of great plays and they hit it at us a little bit better,” Guthrie said.

“The first couple of innings the pitches were executed for the most part, but they hit a couple over the third baseman’s head and a couple of line drives where we weren’t standing. Not a ton changed. The execution continued to be there for the most part.”

Guthrie (8-9) struck out four and did not walk a batter for his third straight victory. He has two three-game winning streaks and three three-game losing streaks this season.

“I think it’s the pitcher’s goal every time to go as deep as you can,” Guthrie said. “I haven’t done that very well, especially the last couple of months. Nice to be able to settle in and get through some quick innings.”

Left fielder Alex Gordon hit a two-run home run in the second inning and catcher Salvador Perez hit a two-run single in the third to stake Guthrie (8-9) to a 4-1 lead.

The Royals (60-53) won for the seventh time in eight games and the 12th time in 15 to move into the lead for the second American League wild card. Kansas City sits 2 1/2 games behind the AL Central-leading Detroit Tigers.

First baseman Mark Trumbo singled, scored a run and hit a sacrifice for Arizona (49-66), which has lost five of its last six.

Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar threw out a runner from short center field to open the seventh inning, and third baseman Mike Moustakas reached into the seats to catch a foul pop leading off the eighth.

“When you start the inning off with a tough play, it really, really boosts the pitchers’ confidence and the morale for that inning,” said Guthrie, who had his eighth career complete game, four in two seasons with the Royals.

Guthrie used 54 pitches in the first three innings and 55 in the final six. He did not give up a baserunner after Arizona rookie third baseman Jake Lamb singled in a run with two outs in the third inning.

“Boom, after the third inning, it locked in,” Kansas City manager Ned Yost said. “Sometimes it just takes guys a little while to get settled in, to get their timing, to get their rhythm and get into the flow of the game.”

“He jammed a lot of guys,” Arizona manager Kirk Gibson said of Guthrie. “He jammed a lot of righties, sinkers in. He just had it working.”

Escobar and right fielder Nori Aoki each had two hits and an RBI for the Royals, and Moustakas had two hits.

Trumbo’s sacrifice fly to give Arizona a 1-0 in the first inning before Gordon followed Billy Butler’s second-inning double with his 10th homer.

Arizona left-hander Vidal Nuno (0-3) gave up seven hits and five runs in four innings. He has given up 19 homers in 111 1/3 innings with the Yankees and Diamondbacks this season.

“I kept on leaving that ball up,” Nuno said. “They found a way to get the ball in play and sure enough, they scored five runs. It was a little frustrating. I couldn’t get those key outs.”

Every Royals starter had a hit.

NOTES: Arizona purchased the contract of 3B Jake Lamb from Triple-A Reno and inserted him in the starting lineup. Lamb, 23, was hitting a combined .327 with 39 doubles, 15 home runs and 84 RBIs in 108 games this season, all but five at Double-A Mobile. “He is going to be our third baseman,” Diamondbacks manager Kirk Gibson said. ... Arizona 3B Andy Marte was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 25-man roster. ... Kansas City will open a six-game “Bay Area” homestand Friday with the first game of a three-game series against the San Francisco Giants. The Royals finish with a three-game series against The Oakland A‘s. ... The sweep in Arizona was Kansas City’s fifth consecutive series win.