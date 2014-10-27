Bumgarner’s shutout moves Giants to brink of title

SAN FRANCISCO -- Madison Bumgarner is dominating the World Series as a starting pitcher.

The question now becomes: Does the San Francisco Giants’ ace left-hander do relief?

Bumgarner pitched a four-hit shutout Sunday night, lifting the Giants to a 5-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals and a 3-2 lead in the World Series.

The best-of-seven series now returns to Kansas City, with the Giants needing one more win to capture their third World Series crown in five years.

Giants right-hander Jake Peavy will square off with Royals righty Yordano Ventura in San Francisco’s potential series-ender in Game 6 on Tuesday night.

It is unlikely Bumgarner would be available Tuesday on one day’s rest after a 117-pitch effort. However, if the series comes down to a Game 7 on Wednesday, Bumgarner would welcome a shot at wrapping up another Series title.

“(Tuesday) would be a bullpen day, so (Wednesday) would be the third day,” Bumgarner said of his normal between-starts routine, “You’ve got two days off. I usually throw on the second or third day.”

Giants manager Bruce Bochy expects Bumgarner will be knocking at his door to get back on the bullpen mound as early as Tuesday night. The veteran skipper admitted he is open to the idea.

“He’s a strong kid,” Bochy said. “We wouldn’t mind pushing him one time. He’s going to make himself available. He’s already done that the whole postseason.”

Bumgarner vaulted the Giants within one victory of the prize by winning for the second time in the series and running his record to 4-1 in six starts this postseason. He also was the winning pitcher in the Giants’ 7-1 victory over the Royals in Game 1.

He struck out eight and did not walk a batter Sunday.

“He was fantastic again,” Royals manager Ned Yost said. “He commands his breaking ball in and out. A lot of guys have trouble commanding that pitch. They’ll hang it. But, boy, he sure had command of that tonight.”

By going nine innings, Bumgarner became the all-time, single-season leader in postseason innings pitched among left-handers. He has thrown 47 2/3 innings in the 2014 playoffs and World Series; only right-hander Curt Schilling (48 1/3 for the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks) went further.

The shutout dropped Bumgarner’s career World Series ERA to 0.29. He has permitted just one run on 12 hits in 31 innings, striking out 27.

“I felt great. I felt great all night,” Bumgarner said. “And the three runs we got there (in the eighth inning) ... that really helped give me a little bit of cushion.”

Shortstop Brandon Crawford drove in three runs, and backup outfielder Juan Perez highlighted the game-breaking, three-run eighth with a two-RBI double off the center field fence to lead a 12-hit Giants attack.

Crawford produced San Francisco’s first two runs with an infield out in the second inning and RBI single in the fourth.

The Giants busted the game open in the eighth against the previously untouchable back end of the Kansas City bullpen.

Perez’s double off right-hander Wade Davis scored third baseman Pablo Sandoval and right fielder Hunter Pence, both of whom had singled off righty Kelvin Herrera.

“Back of the order, what a great job they did,” Bochy said. “This kid (Perez) has just gotten better and better.”

Crawford’s second hit of the night, another RBI single, scored Perez to make it 5-0.

Royals right-hander James Shields took the loss despite giving up just the two runs in six innings. He surrendered eight hits and one walk while striking out four.

“We feel good about our matchups,” Yost said, looking ahead. “We’ve got to walk the tightrope now without a net, but our guys aren’t afraid. We fall off and we’re dead. But we win Tuesday, nobody’s got a net.”

Crawford, Sandoval, Pence and left fielder Travis Ishikawa had two hits apiece for the Giants. Sandoval and Pence each scored twice.

The Royals advanced just one baserunner past first against Bumgarner. That occurred on second baseman Omar Infante’s one-out double in the fifth inning.

Bumgarner didn’t allow Infante to get farther than second, however, striking out center fielder Jarrod Dyson and Shields to end the inning.

Bumgarner threw the first World Series complete-game shutout since Josh Beckett closed out the Florida Marlins’ 2003 title run by blanking the New York Yankees on three days’ rest.

The last guy to pitch a World Series shutout without issuing a walk before Bumgarner was Royals right-hander Bret Saberhagen in 1985. Bumgarner became the first pitcher in Series history to throw a shutout with no walks and at least eight strikeouts.

NOTES: Royals manager Ned Yost had a chance to order intentional walks for San Francisco’s Brandon Crawford with a base open before each of the shortstop run-scoring at-bats, but chose not to do so. Giants LHP Madison Bumgarner, who follows Crawford in the order, went 0-for-4, stranding five baserunners. ... There were no home runs hit in any of the three games played in San Francisco. The last time a World Series had three consecutive homerless games was 1996. ... The teams had different itineraries after Game 5. The Royals were due to head straight for the San Francisco airport for an early-morning flight to Kansas City. The Giants opted to sleep in their own beds Sunday night and head east in the morning.