Preview: Royals at Indians

While many in the Cleveland Indians’ lineup are struggling to get going, Michael Brantley has been a consistent force with a team-high 18 RBIs overall and four homers in his last seven games. Brantley looks to stay hot as the Indians go for their third straight win when they host the Kansas City Royals in the second contest of their four-game series Tuesday. Jason Kipnis also may be heating up after matching Brantley with a two-run homer in the 4-3 victory over the Royals in Monday’s series opener.

Hard-throwing starter Danny Salazar attempts to jump-start his season for Cleveland, while Kansas City ace James Shields will try to stop his team’s two-game slide. Omar Infante leads the Royals with 10 RBIs and has feasted on Indians pitching of late, batting .375 last year while with Detroit and going 2-for-4 on Monday. Kansas City has received solid pitching but is 0-9 when scoring three runs or fewer.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; FSN (Kansas City), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH James Shields (1-2, 2.00 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (0-2, 7.71)

Shields has allowed only one earned run in each of his last three starts, although seven crossed the plate against him two outings back against Minnesota. The Californian has recorded 26 strikeouts – 12 in his last game -- in 27 innings and opponents are batting .202 against him. Mike Aviles is 10-for-30 with two homers versus Shields, who is 3-5 with a 3.84 ERA in 14 starts against Cleveland.

Salazar has yet to find his groove, failing to get through five innings in each of his last two starts and pitching only 5 2/3 frames in his season debut. The 24-year-old Dominican has struck out 17 in 14 innings but handed out eight walks. Salazar gave up four runs in six innings to lose in his only outing against Kansas City last season.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City RF Norichika Aoki is 3-for-33 on the road and 15-for-34 at home.

2. The Indians’ bullpen boasts a 2.63 ERA, among the American League leaders, and RHP John Axford tops the AL with seven saves.

3. Royals SS Alcides Escobar is 18-for-45 (.400) since going hitless in his first 14 official at-bats this season.

PREDICTION: Royals 3, Indians 2