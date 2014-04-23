Preview: Royals at Indians

The Cleveland Indians desperately need Carlos Santana to snap out of his prolonged slump - and facing a left-handed pitcher may be just the thing to do it. Santana looks to break out of a 2-for-43 funk as he and the Indians continue their four-game home series against the Kansas City Royals. An 0-for-4 effort in Tuesday’s 8-2 defeat dropped Santana’s average to .135 for the season, and he remains stuck on one home run and three RBIs through 20 games.

The struggling switch-hitter is better from the right side - and he’ll get a chance to take some cuts from there as the Royals send veteran southpaw Jason Vargas to the hill. Vargas is off to a sensational start to the season, having yet to allow more than two runs in any of his four starts. The Indians counter with hard-throwing right-hander Justin Masterson, who struck out nine over 6 1/3 innings against Toronto last time out but settled for his fourth no-decision.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (2-0, 1.24 ERA) vs. Indians RH Justin Masterson (0-0, 4.98)

Vargas struggled with a reverse split last season, handing right-handers just fine (.256 opposition batting average) but struggling mightily with lefties (.326). This season, the 31-year-old has been dominant against everyone, limiting left-handers to a .176 clip while permitting righties to hit .209. Vargas will be looking to be more efficient with his pitches, averaging more than 110 per outing - including a 113-pitch effort in a win over Minnesota on Friday.

Masterson overcame consecutive dismal outings against Minnesota and the Chicago White Sox with a valiant effort against the Blue Jays. The key: a lively sinker that contributed not only to his season-high strikeout total, but to a 10-6 ground ball-to-fly ball ratio that marked the first time all season he has induced more grounders. Masterson had his share of problems with the Royals in 2013, going 1-1 with a 6.39 ERA and .327 batting average against in 12 2/3 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Santana is 3-for-8 in his career against Vargas and a .276 hitter versus lefties for his career (compared to .236 against righties).

2. The Royals are 10-0 when scoring more than three runs - and 0-9 when tallying three or fewer.

3. Kansas City C Salvador Perez is hitless over his previous 22 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Royals 2