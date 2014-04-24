Preview: Royals at Indians

The Cleveland Indians came from behind to take the third contest of a four-game set with Kansas City on Wednesday, a familiar theme the Indians have used in six of their 10 victories this season. The Indians host the Royals on Thursday after winning two of the first three games, rallying from a pair of deficits to post a 5-3 victory Wednesday. Kansas City, which hit just seven homers in its first 19 games, got back-to-back long balls from Salvador Perez and Mike Moustakas on Wednesday.

Moustakas has homered in back-to-back games for the Royals, who have prospered when scoring four or more runs. Kansas City is 10-0 when scoring four-plus runs, and 0-10 when scoring three runs or fewer. The Indians went 3-for-11 with runners in scoring position Wednesday after going 6-for-36 in the first five games of Cleveland’s seven-game homestand.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Bruce Chen (1-1, 6.60 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (1-2, 5.40)

Chen rebounded from his first loss of the season in his last start Saturday against the Twins, allowing four earned runs on eight hits in five innings but earning the victory. He did not make it out of the fourth inning when facing Minnesota on April 11, surrendering six earned runs in 3 2/3 innings. The 36-year-old made five appearances (two starts) against the Cleveland last season, going 1-0 with a 1.04 ERA.

Kluber was hammered hard in his first start, giving up five earned runs in 3 1/3 innings, but has surrendered nine earned runs across 20 innings in his past three outings. He allowed four earned runs in 6 2/3 innings Saturday against Toronto, taking the loss in his longest effort of the season. Kluber went 2-0 in four starts against the Royals in 2013, posting a 3.28 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland has been outscored 36-19 in the first three innings this season.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer has six multi-hit games in his past nine contests.

3. Cleveland OF Michael Bourn had three hits Wednesday after starting the season 5-for-26.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Royals 4