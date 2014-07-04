Preview: Royals at Indians

The Cleveland Indians begin an important 10-game homestand when American League Central rival Kansas City visits Friday for the first of three. The Indians split an eight-game road trip after scoring 15 times combined to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the last two and boast a division-best 23-15 record at home. The Royals won two of three at Minnesota earlier in the week to start a nine-game road trip as Eric Hosmer went 6-for-10 with an RBI and four walks.

The Royals send fireballing rookie Yordano Ventura to the mound against Josh Tomlin, who is coming off a one-hit shutout at Seattle. Kansas City, which beat Cleveland twice at home last month to equal the season series (3-3), is second in the AL Central – three games ahead of the Indians. Yan Gomes collected seven RBIs in his seven games on the trip for Cleveland, while Billy Butler is batting .319 since May 29 after a slow start for the Royals.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; FSN Kansas City, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yodano Ventura (5-7, 3.26 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (5-5, 3.78)

Ventura lost his last two starts, including a rain-shortened outing in which he surrendered two runs and seven hits over four innings last time out. The 23-year-old Dominican Republic native beat the Indians on June 11, allowing one run and six hits over seven innings. Lonnie Chisenhall and Carlos Santana are both 2-for-5 against Ventura, who has struck out 76 and walked 25 in 88 1/3 innings.

Tomlin also struck out a career-best 11 against Seattle in his last start and threw a season-high 111 pitches after losing his previous three turns. The Texas Tech product boasts 58 strikeouts and only nine walks in 64 1/3 innings, but has struggled at home with a 4.99 ERA. Alex Gordon is 8-for-23 against Tomlin, who is 5-2 in 10 appearances (eight starts) versus Kansas City with a 4.80 ERA.

WALK-OFFS

1. The Royals are unbeaten in their last five road series (4-0-1), going 12-4 in that stretch.

2. Cleveland INF Mike Aviles has collected two hits in three of his last four starts.

3. Kansas City SS Alcides Escobar is 9-for-20 during a six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Royals 2