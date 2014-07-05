Preview: Royals at Indians

The inconsistent Kansas City Royals appear to be back on the upswing as they attempt to hunt down the first-place Detroit Tigers in the American League Central. The Royals have won four of their last five as they visit the Cleveland Indians on Saturday with a chance to clinch their fifth consecutive road series after a 7-1 victory in the opener. Kansas City, which is among the AL leaders in ERA, gave up one run in the last two contests to move within four games of the Tigers.

The Royals have also averaged almost five runs in the last seven contests after four players had multiple hits in Friday’s victory. The Indians are four games behind the Royals in the AL Central race and are in position to make a run with the next nine at home and a series at Detroit just after the All-Star break. Michael Brantley continues to lead Cleveland in almost every offensive category, but he needs more help.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET; No TV

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (5-6, 3.69 ERA) vs. Indians LH T.J. House (0-2, 4.28)

Guthrie is 3-0 over his last four starts while giving up nine runs (seven earned) over 26 2/3 innings combined after going 11 games without a win. The 35-year-old Oregonian has allowed 16 homers in 17 starts, but only four in his last eight turns. Jason Kipnis is 8-for-14 with two homers against Guthrie, who is 4-4 in 11 career appearances (nine starts) with a 5.37 ERA versus Cleveland.

House has yielded two or fewer runs in four of the first six starts of his career, including Sunday against Seattle when he permitted two (one earned) in six innings. The 24-year-old has surrendered five homers – two in his first start – and opponents are batting .301 against him. House, a 16th-round pick by the Indians in 2008, was 1-3 with a 3.20 ERA at Triple-A Columbus.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cleveland 3B Lonnie Chisenhall is 12-for-63 since June 12, dropping his batting average from .393 to .338.

2. Kansas City 2B Omar Infante was scratched from the lineup Friday with lower back stiffness and is day-to-day.

3. The Indians have the best home record in the AL Central (23-16), but are 1-5 in their last six games in Cleveland.

PREDICTION: Indians 7, Royals 4