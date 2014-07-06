Preview: Royals at Indians

The Kansas City Royals’ luck away from home hit a snag, but they’ll try to wrap up their fifth consecutive road series win when they conclude a three-game set with the Cleveland Indians on Sunday. The Indians registered 14 hits in Saturday’s 7-3 win to even the series after being blown out 7-1 in the opener. Kansas City has won 11 of its last 14 on the road.

Danny Duffy represents a tough matchup for a Cleveland lineup loaded with left-handed batters, who are hitting just .106 against him this season. The Indians might be without one of those left-handed bats, anyway, as Michael Bourn left Saturday’s game in the eighth inning with tightness in his left hamstring. The season series is tied at four games apiece. TV: 1:05 p.m. ET, FSN (Kansas City), SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (5-7, 2.60 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (7-6, 2.99)

Duffy already has compiled the highest win total of his four-year career, and he’s poised for many more if he maintains his current trend. The 25-year-old has allowed three or fewer runs in six straight starts, going 3-2 with a 1.69 ERA over that span. He is 1-0 with a 4.38 ERA in three games (two starts) against Cleveland and threw two scoreless innings in relief against the Indians earlier this season.

Kluber has recorded three straight quality starts but has been tagged with tough-luck losses in two of them. He held the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run over 6 2/3 innings last time out but wound up on the wrong end of a 1-0 decision. The 28-year-old is 3-1 with a 3.77 ERA in seven career starts against the Royals and has split two meetings with them this season, including a four-hitter in which he struck out 11 on April 24.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City DH Billy Butler went 2-for-4 Saturday after entering the game on a 1-for-22 skid and being dropped to the sixth spot in the lineup.

2. Indians LF Michael Brantley has recorded multiple hits in three of his last four games, going 7-for-18 with a homer and three RBIs over that stretch.

3. Royals INF Danny Valencia is 10-for-15 with a homer during his six-game hitting streak.

PREDICTION: Royals 4, Indians 2