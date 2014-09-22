Preview: Royals at Indians

The Cleveland Indians try for a “sweep” of the visiting Kansas City Royals on Monday when the teams finish their suspended game from Aug. 31 before playing their regularly scheduled contest - the first of a three-game set. Cleveland took a 4-2 lead in the 10th inning at Kansas City last month before heavy rain forced the game to be called in the middle of the frame and continued when the teams next met. The Indians trail the Royals by 3 1/2 games in the American League wild card standings, so Cleveland - which has seven games remaining - must win at least three of the four contests to remain in legitimate contention.

“We know what’s at stake,” center fielder Michael Bourn told reporters after Cleveland’s 7-2 victory over Minnesota on Sunday - its fifth win in its last six games. Kansas City’s hope of winning the AL Central was dealt a severe blow when it lost two of three to first-place Detroit over the weekend to fall 1 1/2 games behind, but Sunday’s 5-2 victory was a big step toward qualifying for the postseason for the first time since winning the World Series in 1985. The Indians’ Carlos Carrasco is coming off the first shutout of his career and opposes Danny Duffy - making his return to the rotation - in the regular game.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, MLB Network, FSN Kansas City, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (8-11, 2.42 ERA) vs. Indians RH Carlos Carrasco (8-5, 2.65)

Duffy (shoulder) pitched a four-inning simulated game Tuesday and told reporters “it went well. I tried to make it as much like a game situation as I could. I felt normal. I felt better than normal, so I‘m very happy with the way it went.” The 25-year-old Californian received a no-decision after allowing two runs (one earned) while striking out six in 6 2/3 innings of the suspended game against Cleveland. Duffy is 1-1 with a 3.09 ERA in six games (five starts) against the Indians in his career.

Carrasco struck out a career-high 12 while yielding a pair of infield hits - both to Jose Altuve - on 98 pitches in Cleveland’s 2-0 victory in Houston on Wednesday to improve to 5-4 with a 2.84 ERA in 12 starts this season. '‘They put me back in the rotation and gave me the opportunity,‘’ the 27-year-old Venezuelan told reporters after improving to 5-1 with a 1.17 ERA in eight turns since becoming a starter again. '‘I don’t want to let it pass. I have a different mentality.‘’ Carrasco is 3-1 with a 2.30 ERA in 26 relief appearances in 2014 - 0-1, 2.25 in three games against Kansas City - and 2-3, 5.26 in 11 games (six starts) lifetime.

WALK-OFFS

1. LF Alex Gordon, who leads Kansas City with 19 home runs and 71 RBIs, snapped an 0-for-14 drought with an RBI double Sunday and is 10-for-63 with a homer and eight RBIs in 19 September games

2. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis returned to the lineup Sunday after missing two games with a hamstring injury and went 2-for-5 as the designated hitter.

3. Kansas City RHP Wade Davis has 103 strikeouts, tying the team record for strikeouts in a season by reliever first set by Jim York in 1971 and equaled by Greg Holland last season.

PREDICTION: Indians 3, Royals 2