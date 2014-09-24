Preview: Royals at Indians

The Cleveland Indians are hanging on by a thread in the American League wild-card race and will be eliminated from postseason contention with a loss to the visiting Kansas City Royals in Wednesday’s finale of a three-game series. The Royals are knocking on the door of their first playoff berth since 1985, tied with Oakland and leading Seattle by three games in the wild-card race. Kansas City also is chasing Detroit for the AL Central title, lagging one game behind with five to play.

The Royals matched last year’s victory total and have won 86 games in consecutive years for the first time since 1977-78, but manager Ned Yost is not content with just reaching the postseason. “I‘m not really interested in the wild card right now,” Yost said. “The wild card has always been Plan B. We’re in good shape right now. Our focus is on winning this division.” Kansas City has held Cleveland to one run in the first two games to even the season series at nine apiece.

TV: 7:05 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (11-10, 3.59 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (5-8, 4.06)

Vargas picked the wrong time to hit a wall, losing three straight starts and allowing 14 runs over 14 innings. He lasted a season-low 3 1/3 frames in a showdown versus Detroit last time out and was roughed up for five runs and nine hits. Vargas is 1-5 in his last six turns, including a six-inning stint versus Cleveland in which he allowed four runs on 10 hits, and hasn’t been helped by an offense that scored 13 runs in that span.

Bauer’s winless drought reached five starts after he did not factor in the decision at Minnesota on Friday, yielding three runs on four hits over six innings. He also earned a no-decision at Kansas City on Aug. 30 despite 5 2/3 scoreless innings of four-hit ball and is seeking his first victory since Aug. 24. Bauer has permitted only 14 hits in 19 innings over his last three outings, but four of them have left the ballpark.

WALK-OFFS

1. Although the Royals play their last five on the road, they are 44-32 away from home compared to 42-39 at Kauffman Stadium.

2. Indians LF Michael Brantley is riding a 14-game hitting streak and needs four hits to reach 200.

3. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer is 8-for-19 with four doubles in his last five games.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Indians 3