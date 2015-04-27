Preview: Royals at Indians

The Cleveland Indians are hoping their second homestand of the season produces better results than their first. Cleveland, which went 1-4 during its first string of contests at Progressive Field, begins a seven-game stretch with the opener of a three-game set against the Kansas City Royals on Monday.

The Indians return home from a disappointing 3-6 road trip that concluded Sunday with an 8-6 loss at Detroit in which they trailed 7-2 before making it close by scoring four runs over the final three innings. Kansas City failed in its attempt to win a third consecutive series as it suffered a 5-3 loss at the Chicago White Sox on Sunday shortly after dropping a 3-2 decision in the completion of Friday’s suspended game. The Royals built a 3-0 lead in the regularly scheduled contest before an error by third baseman Mike Moustakas opened the door for a five-run outburst by the White Sox. The loss dropped the reigning American League champions to 1-2 on their road trip that was reduced to six games thanks to Saturday’s rainout in the Windy City.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (1-1, 6.75 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (0-2, 3.90)

Vargas escaped with a no-decision against Minnesota on Tuesday after surrendering five runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. The 32-year-old California native wasn’t as fortunate in his previous outing, taking the loss versus the Twins on the road as he again yielded five runs - four earned - and 10 hits over three-plus frames. Vargas has been mediocre against Cleveland during his career, going 3-3 with a 5.19 ERA in nine starts.

Kluber makes his fifth attempt at his first victory of the season as he comes off his worst performance of 2015. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was tagged for six runs and a career-high 13 hits over six innings at Chicago in a loss on Wednesday. Kluber has enjoyed success against Kansas City, posting a 4-1 record with one complete game and a 2.83 ERA in nine career outings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kluber has received a total of five runs of support while on the mound this season.

2. Kansas City OF Lorenzo Cain (two games) and RHPs Yordano Ventura (seven), Edinson Volquez (five) and Kelvin Herrera (two) announced they all are appealing their suspensions for their participation in Thursday’s brawl against the White Sox.

3. Cleveland is 1-6 against left-handed starters this year.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Royals 2