Preview: Royals at Indians

The Kansas City Royals attempt to extend the Cleveland Indians’ misery at home when the American League Central rivals continue their three-game series at Progressive Field on Tuesday. Kansas City squandered a two-run lead before rallying for a 6-2 triumph in the opener as Alex Gordon delivered a tiebreaking RBI double in the sixth inning before capping a three-run seventh with a run-scoring single.

Mike Moustakas went 4-for-5 with an RBI while Jarrod Dyson stole three bases and scored a run as the Royals dropped Cleveland to 1-5 at home. Corey Kluber remained winless in five starts as the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner surrendered six runs for the second straight time. The loss was the third in a row for the Indians, who have scored fewer than three runs in two of those setbacks and three of their last five contests. Kansas City halted a two-game skid while scoring more than three runs for the first time in five outings.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Jeremy Guthrie (1-1, 5.50 ERA) vs. Indians RH Trevor Bauer (2-0, 0.95)

Guthrie is coming off his first loss of the year despite having allowed his lowest amount of runs. The 36-year-old Oregon native struggled with his control against Minnesota on Wednesday, issuing six walks over five innings while yielding three runs and six hits. Guthrie - who began his career with the Indians - has had his problems against Cleveland, going 5-5 with a 6.06 ERA in 13 career games (11 starts).

Bauer returns to the mound after being scratched from his start on Saturday due to food poisoning. The 24-year-old was forced to settle for a no-decision at the Chicago White Sox on April 20 despite scattering four hits over seven scoreless innings. Bauer, who has yielded two runs and eight hits in 19 frames this season, is 0-1 with a 4.11 ERA in three career outings against Kansas City.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals RHP Edinson Volquez dropped his appeal and on Monday began serving his five-game suspension for his part in last week’s brawl against the White Sox.

2. Indians INF Mike Aviles belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning on Monday, the team’s first blast at home this season.

3. Gordon has recorded 14 hits - two homers - and seven RBIs in his last 39 at-bats.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Royals 1