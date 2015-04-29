Preview: Royals at Indians

The Kansas City Royals attempt to complete their third series sweep of the first month of the season when they visit the Cleveland Indians for the finale of their three-game set Wednesday. Kansas City snapped a two-game skid with a 6-2 triumph in the opener before rolling to an 11-5 victory on Tuesday in which they erased a two-run deficit with a six-run seventh inning.

Kendrys Morales scored four runs and went 3-for-5 while belting a three-run homer that highlighted the huge frame, which gave Brandon Finnegan his first major-league victory. Brandon Moss was the offensive star for Cleveland, going 2-for-4 with a three-run homer off Finnegan, but four relievers combined to surrender eight runs and 11 hits over three innings. The loss dropped the Indians to 1-6 at home and 6-13 overall, good for last place in the American League Central. Cleveland has scored a total of 14 runs during a four-game losing streak that has followed a 13-1 victory at Detroit on Friday.

TV: 6:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Yordano Ventura (2-1, 4.09 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (2-0, 2.08)

Ventura, who is appealing the seven-game suspension he received for his part in last week’s brawl with the Chicago White Sox, is hoping to remain in Wednesday’s contest after being ejected from each of his previous two starts. The 23-year-old Dominican surrendered a total of seven runs over 10 1/3 innings in those two outings, suffering the loss against Oakland on April 18. Ventura has had his way with Cleveland during his brief career, going 3-0 with a 1.57 ERA in five starts.

Salazar has been fantastic in his first two starts of the season, allowing a total of three runs over 13 innings while striking out 21 en route to a pair of victories. The 25-year-old Dominican set a career high by fanning 11 batters in a triumph at Detroit on Friday, limiting the high-powered Tigers to one run and six hits in seven frames. Salazar has struggled in five career starts against Kansas City, posting a 2-3 record and 5.33 ERA despite striking out 27 in as many innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians 1B Carlos Santana is 5-for-14 (.357) with two homers and four RBIs against Ventura.

2. Kansas City 1B Eric Hosmer has recorded five hits - three doubles - in nine career at-bats versus Salazar.

3. Cleveland CF Michael Bourn registered his second stolen base of the year Tuesday and first in 12 games.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Royals 2