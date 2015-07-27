Preview: Royals at Indians

While the Cleveland Indians set up to sell at Friday’s trade deadline following a disappointing weekend, the Kansas City Royals got a jump on the market. The Royals will welcome Johnny Cueto to the bench when they visit the Indians for the start of a three-game series on Monday.

Kansas City’s starters own a 4.26 ERA and the team was in the market for another starter to take some of the pressure off the shut-down bullpen after Jason Vargas went down for the season with an elbow injury. Enter Cueto, who was acquired from the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday in a deal aimed at getting the team back to the World Series. “I‘m excited about my next chapter,” Cueto told reporters. “I know (the Royals) play baseball very good. I‘m excited because I know it’s going to be good for my career and good for the team.” Cleveland was teetering on the brink of wild card contention before heading into a four-game home series against the Chicago White Sox and had any hopes dashed while being outscored 26-5 in a four-game sweep.

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (9-5, 3.15 ERA) vs. Indians RH Cody Anderson (2-1, 1.91)

Volquez, who was a teammate of Cueto’s in Cincinnati from 2008-11, is pitching a lot like an ace of late and turned in his fourth straight start allowing two or fewer earned runs in a win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The Dominican Republic native struck out eight and allowed one run on eight hits over 7 2/3 innings against the Pirates. Volquez could not harness his arsenal against Cleveland on May 7 and issued six walks in three innings before being bailed out by his offense in a no decision.

Anderson fell back down to earth in a big way at Milwaukee on Wednesday, when he was lit up for four runs on 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings. The rookie from California had surrendered a total of three runs in 30 1/3 innings through his first four major-league starts. Anderson is making his first start against the Royals and has allowed one run and nine hits in 14 1/3 innings at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Cueto, who started for the Reds on Saturday, likely won’t make his first start for the Royals until Thursday.

2. Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis, who has been dealing with a stiff neck, is 1-for-12 in his last three games.

3. Kansas City LF Alex Gordon (groin) will join the team on the road trip and is expected to do some light jogging and hitting.

PREDICTION: Royals 6, Indians 2