Preview: Royals at Indians

The Cleveland Indians can move over .500 for the first time since the third game of the season when they continue their four-game series against the visiting Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night. Cleveland rolled to an 8-3 victory in the series opener to improve to 13-5 in its last 18 games and remain in the chase for a postseason berth.

Although the Indians are still under the breakeven mark at home (32-35), they have won 12 of their last 15 at Progressive Field to remain 4 1/2 games behind Texas for the second wild-card spot in the American League. Cleveland third baseman/outfielder Lonnie Chisenhall was 2-for-28 with two RBIs in his first 10 games this month, but he broke out of the funk with a three-hit, three-RBI effort in the series opener. Left fielder Michael Brantley also had three hits and has hit safely in nine straight games against the Royals this season. Slumping Kansas City has dropped eight of its last 10 games but still holds a nine-game lead atop the AL Central.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Kris Medlen (3-1, 4.58 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (5-1, 2.85)

Although he did not factor in the decision on Wednesday versus Minnesota, Medlen is coming off his best start since joining the rotation, giving up two runs on three hits in six innings after not allowing a hit for the first five frames. It was a nice bounce-back performance for the 29-year-old, who was rocked for seven runs on 11 hits by the Chicago White Sox in his previous turn. Medlen has been vulnerable to the long ball, allowing a homer in all four starts.

Keeping the ball in the park has been a bigger issue for Tomlin, who ran his winning streak to five starts despite surrendering three solo homers over 5 2/3 innings in a 6-4 victory over the White Sox on Wednesday. Tomlin has been taken deep 10 times in his six turns but has permitted more than three runs only once. He has been torched by Royals catcher Salvador Perez (7-for-9) and third baseman Mike Moustakas (5-for-12, two homers).

WALK-OFFS

1. Brantley is batting .341 in 90 career games versus Kansas City.

2. Royals LF Alex Gordon collected four hits on Monday to improve to 13-for-35 in his last nine games.

3. Indians RHP Corey Kluber, the reigning AL Cy Young winner, is slotted to come off the 15-day disabled list to start Thursday’s series finale.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Royals 3