Preview: Royals at Indians

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost compared his team’s recent tailspin to battling the flu, telling reporters that “once it runs its course, then you’re fine.” Whether the Royals are back on track remains to be seen, but they look to register back-to-back victories for the first time since Sept. 2-3 when they continue their four-game series against the host Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Despite winning for only the third time in 11 games, Kansas City holds a 10-game lead over Minnesota atop the American League Central. Tuesday’s 2-0 setback not only denied the Indians’ bid to move above .500 for the first time since April 9, but more importantly, they are five games behind Houston for the second wild card. Shortstop Francisco Lindor is riding a four-game hitting streak for Cleveland, which has won 13 of its last 19 games. The Indians send Danny Salazar to the mound in search of his 13th victory while the Royals counter with left-hander Danny Duffy.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (7-7, 4.14 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (12-8, 3.57)

Duffy was done in by another high pitch count in his last outing and lasted five innings in a no-decision at Baltimore, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out eight. It marked the fourth time in five starts that Duffy has failed to make it through six innings, although the Royals have provided three runs or fewer four times in that span. He was rocked for four runs in one-plus inning of a loss to the Indians on May 6.

Salazar has leveled off somewhat since a scintillating seven-start stretch in which he permitted one run or less on five occasions. After a string of four consecutive road starts, he allowed three runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Detroit in his last turn. Salazar split a pair of decisions versus the Royals early in the season, but was not impressive in either, yielding eight runs over 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals RF Alex Rios has hit safely in six straight games.

2. Lindor is only the seventh player in team history with at least 99 hits in his first 81 games and only the third to do it in one season.

3. Royals RHP Wade Davis has turned in 12 straight scoreless appearances and has not allowed a hit in his last eight outings.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Royals 3