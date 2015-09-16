FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Royals at Indians
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
September 17, 2015 / 2:29 AM / 2 years ago

Preview: Royals at Indians

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost compared his team’s recent tailspin to battling the flu, telling reporters that “once it runs its course, then you’re fine.” Whether the Royals are back on track remains to be seen, but they look to register back-to-back victories for the first time since Sept. 2-3 when they continue their four-game series against the host Cleveland Indians on Wednesday.

Despite winning for only the third time in 11 games, Kansas City holds a 10-game lead over Minnesota atop the American League Central. Tuesday’s 2-0 setback not only denied the Indians’ bid to move above .500 for the first time since April 9, but more importantly, they are five games behind Houston for the second wild card. Shortstop Francisco Lindor is riding a four-game hitting streak for Cleveland, which has won 13 of its last 19 games. The Indians send Danny Salazar to the mound in search of his 13th victory while the Royals counter with left-hander Danny Duffy.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Danny Duffy (7-7, 4.14 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (12-8, 3.57)

Duffy was done in by another high pitch count in his last outing and lasted five innings in a no-decision at Baltimore, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out eight. It marked the fourth time in five starts that Duffy has failed to make it through six innings, although the Royals have provided three runs or fewer four times in that span. He was rocked for four runs in one-plus inning of a loss to the Indians on May 6.

Salazar has leveled off somewhat since a scintillating seven-start stretch in which he permitted one run or less on five occasions. After a string of four consecutive road starts, he allowed three runs on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings in a no-decision against Detroit in his last turn. Salazar split a pair of decisions versus the Royals early in the season, but was not impressive in either, yielding eight runs over 13 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Royals RF Alex Rios has hit safely in six straight games.

2. Lindor is only the seventh player in team history with at least 99 hits in his first 81 games and only the third to do it in one season.

3. Royals RHP Wade Davis has turned in 12 straight scoreless appearances and has not allowed a hit in his last eight outings.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Royals 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.