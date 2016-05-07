Preview: Royals at Indians

The Cleveland Indians have climbed into second place in the American League Central with a four-game winning streak and look to keep moving forward when they host the Kansas City Royals on Saturday. The Indians have outscored opponents 27-8 during a perfect four-game homestand after rolling over the Royals 7-1 on Friday with the aid of five RBIs from Jose Ramirez.

Free-agent signing Mike Napoli is 6-for-15 with eight RBIs during the winning streak for Cleveland, which shut out Kansas City until the ninth inning on Friday. The Royals have been held to two runs or fewer seven times during a 2-8 slump that has seen them fall back to .500 (14-14). Kansas City will send right-hander Ian Kennedy to the mound to try and end its swoon, which includes just one win in its last nine road contests. Alcides Escobar has hit safely in five straight games (10-for-21) and Lorenzo Cain owns multiple hits in four of his last seven outings for the Royals.

TV: 4:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (3-2, 2.61 ERA) vs. Indians RH Cody Anderson (0-1, 7.65)

Kennedy has allowed two runs or fewer in four of his five starts, including last time out when he gave up one in a five-inning stint at Seattle. The 31-year-old USC product boasts 29 strikeouts in 31 innings and opponents are batting .218 combined against him. Marlon Byrd is 10-for-25 with two homers and 11 RBIs versus Kennedy, who is 0-0 with a 4.85 ERA in two career outings against the Indians.

Anderson is expected to return to the rotation for the first time since April 26 and has yielded five runs in each of his last three starts. The 25-year-old Californian was 7-3 with a 3.05 last season despite getting pounded by Kansas City for seven runs in 5 2/3 innings of a loss. Eric Hosmer is 2-for-3 with a homer versus Anderson, who has allowed 34 hits – including six homers -- in 20 innings.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians SS Francisco Lindor is 12-for-33 with six RBIs – 3-for-4 on Friday -- over the last eight contests.

2. Kansas City 3B Mike Moustakas was scratched from the lineup Friday due to a sore left thumb and his status is uncertain.

3. Cleveland OF Michael Brantley has scored a run in three straight games while going 5-for-10 with four RBIs in the same span.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Royals 3