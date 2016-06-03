Preview: Royals at Indians

The Cleveland Indians have shown a recent penchant for the dramatic with back-to-back walk-off wins, and they’ll try to carry that momentum into the second of a four-game series with the visiting Kansas City Royals on Friday. The Indians scored two runs in the ninth inning Thursday for a 5-4 win that snapped Kansas City’s six-game winning streak and pulled Cleveland within 1 1/2 games of the Royals in the American League Central.

Cleveland has won three of four meetings with the defending World Series champions this season. The Indians hope they can duplicate the success they enjoyed against right-hander Edinson Volquez on May 8, when they tagged him for five runs – including a pair of homers – in 4 1/3 innings and held on for a 5-4 win. Cleveland also beat the Royals two days earlier behind 7 2/3 shutout innings from Danny Salazar, who hopes to repeat that performance Friday. Royals stars Eric Hosmer (8-for-23, two homers) and Lorenzo Cain (8-for-20) have enjoyed success against Salazar.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Edinson Volquez (5-4, 3.74 ERA) vs. Indians RH Danny Salazar (5-3, 2.39)

Volquez has recorded quality starts in two straight outings and three of his last four. The 32-year-old Dominican held the Chicago White Sox to three runs and seven hits over six innings Sunday but didn’t factor in the decision. Volquez has struggled to a 2-5 record and 8.31 ERA in eight starts against Cleveland.

Salazar is holding opponents to a .190 average, but they have squared him up for 14 hits in his last two outings. The 26-year-old Dominican has allowed more than two runs only twice in 10 starts and was solid Saturday against Baltimore, allowing two runs and six hits over six innings to earn the win. Salazar is 5-5 with a 4.05 ERA in 10 career starts against the Royals.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City 3B Whit Merrifield received a day off Thursday despite batting .381 during a nine-game hitting streak.

2. The Indians are 15-7 against the AL Central and 13-17 against non-division opponents.

3. The Royals had scored at least five runs in nine straight games, winning eight of them, before Thursday’s 5-4 defeat.

PREDICTION: Indians 6, Royals 4