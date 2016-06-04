Preview: Royals at Indians

By taking advantage of a visit from the American League Central-leading Kansas City Royals, the Cleveland Indians are in position to take over the top spot in the division with a victory Saturday. The Indians are just a half-game back of the visiting Royals as they aim for their fourth straight victory overall in the third of a four-game series.

The Royals entered the series riding a six-game winning streak, but Cleveland rallied in the ninth inning to win the series opener Thursday and held Kansas City to three hits in a 6-1 win Friday. The Indians hope they can keep the Royals’ offense quiet by handing the ball to right-hander Josh Tomlin, who is 7-4 with a 5.17 ERA in 17 games (13 starts) against Kansas City including a victory May 8. Looking to avoid their first three-game slide since May 8-10, the Royals will turn to right-hander Ian Kennedy, who blanked the Indians for seven innings in a 7-0 win at Cleveland on May 7. The Indians are 4-1 against the defending World Series champions this season.

TV: 7:15 p.m. ET, Fox

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (4-3, 3.03 ERA) vs. Indians RH Josh Tomlin (7-1, 3.79)

Kennedy is winless in his last four starts, but the Royals have won the last three. The 31-year-old recorded his fifth quality start in 10 outings this season when he allowed one unearned run over six innings Monday in a no-decision versus Tampa Bay. Kennedy is 1-0 with a 3.15 ERA in three starts against the Indians.

Tomlin had been rock solid all season for the Indians before being roughed up last time out. The 31-year-old was dinged for eight runs (four earned) and nine hits in 3 2/3 innings against Texas, suffering his first loss of the season. Home runs have been an issue, though, as Tomlin has surrendered at least one in eight of his nine starts and 10 overall.

WALK-OFFS

1. Kansas City C Salvador Perez (quadriceps contusion) has missed six straight games but could return to the lineup Saturday and is 11-for-17 with five doubles and a homer against Tomlin.

2. The Indians are 16-7 against the AL Central and 13-17 against non-division opponents.

3. Indians CF Tyler Naquin hit his first major-league home run Friday and has hit safely in 15 of his last 16 starts.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Indians 4