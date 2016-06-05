Preview: Royals at Indians

While defeating non-division opponents has been an issue for the Cleveland Indians, winning inside the American League Central has proven to be much simpler. After moving into first place in the division for the second time this season their last time out, the Indians attempt to post their seventh straight AL Central victory Sunday, when they vie to complete a four-game home sweep of the Kansas City Royals.

Cleveland is 5-6 against the AL East, 3-6 versus the West and 5-5 in interleague action thus far, but it has outscored the Central 124-83 en route to winning 17 of its 24 divisional contests. A fair amount of that success has come at the expense of the defending World Series champions, whom the Indians beat for the fifth time in their six meetings this year with Saturday's 7-1 victory - a win that moved Cleveland one-half game ahead of Kansas City in the division. The Royals' pitching staff - ranked fourth in the AL in ERA at 3.85 - has been unable to hold down Cleveland's offense this season, giving up at least five runs in all but one game. However, Kansas City received some good news Saturday, as three-time All-Star Salvador Perez returned to the lineup and went 2-for-4 after missing six games with a bruised left thigh.

TV: 1:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, SportsTime Ohio (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Chris Young (2-5, 5.94 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (4-6, 4.15)

After appearing twice in relief following a stint on the disabled list to recover from forearm tightness, Young will make his first start since getting roughed up for five runs in 2 2/3 innings at the New York Yankees on May 9. The 37-year-old Princeton alum proved his health in the relief outings at the end of May, however, allowing two hits and fanning six over four frames. The Dallas native has fared well in his career versus the Indians, going 3-1 with a 2.89 ERA in nine appearances (six starts).

Kluber endured one of his worst outings of the season Tuesday versus Texas, giving up a season high-tying six runs and eight hits over seven innings to fall to 1-4 with a 5.29 ERA at home. The 2014 AL Cy Young Award winner allowed two home runs in the outing, marking only the fifth time in his last 90 turns he has surrendered more than one. Kluber went 1-4 with a 4.36 ERA in five starts versus the Royals in 2015, sending his career marks in 14 outings against them to 5-5 and 3.38, respectively.

WALK-OFFS

1. Perez is expected to sit out Sunday and will play every other day for the immediate future in an effort to aid his return, according to Kansas City manager Ned Yost.

2. Cleveland 1B Mike Napoli is batting .286 with nine home runs and 31 RBIs at home, as opposed to .189 with four blasts and 10 RBIs on the road.

3. The Royals have totaled two runs and 10 hits over the last two contests following a 10-game stretch in which they averaged 6.8 runs and set a club record with at least 10 hits in every outing.

PREDICTION: Royals 5, Indians 4