Preview: Royals at Indians

The Cleveland Indians have lost a pair of key starting pitchers over the last 10 days but have plenty of pitching in reserve, especially at the back of the bullpen. The Indians will try to move one step closer to their first American League Central title since 2007 when they host the Kansas City Royals in the second of a three-game series on Wednesday.

Cleveland trimmed its magic number to clinch the division to six with a 2-1 triumph on Tuesday as Josh Tomlin turned in a solid start and the bullpen added 2 1/3 scoreless innings to close it out. The Indians, who lost starters Carlos Carrasco (broken finger) and Danny Salazar (forearm) for the rest of the regular season, upgraded the bullpen at the trade deadline with the addition of Andrew Miller and he recorded the final five outs on Monday for his sixth straight scoreless appearance and second in a row of more than an inning as the relief corps props up the rotation. The Royals will be eliminated from contention for the division with a loss on Wednesday and are fading fast in the wild card race as well. Kansas City sits five games behind the Baltimore Orioles for the second AL wild card, with four other teams in between.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals RH Ian Kennedy (11-9, 3.60 ERA) vs. Indians RH Corey Kluber (17-9, 3.12)

Kennedy has not lost since July 25 and allowed two or fewer earned runs in eight of his last 10 outings. The USC product allowed two runs and five hits while striking out six in six innings against the Chicago White Sox on Friday but was held out of the decision. Kennedy tossed seven scoreless innings at Cleveland on May 7 but was not quite as sharp in his last chance against the Indians, surrendering seven runs on six hits - four homers - over 4 1/3 innings on July 20.

Kluber is making a late run at a second AL Cy Young Award and improved to 8-1 since the All-Star break with a win over Detroit on Friday. The Stetson product allowed three or fewer earned runs in 11 of his last 13 starts and is tied for fourth in the AL with 215 strikeouts. Kluber began his second-half run at Kansas City on July 18, holding the Royals scoreless over seven frames while scattering five hits and striking out eight.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians SS Francisco Lindor is 3-for-35 over the last 10 games.

2. Kansas City DH Kendrys Morales is 5-for-12 with seven RBIs in the last three games.

3. Cleveland 1B Mike Napoli is 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts in the last three contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 4, Royals 2