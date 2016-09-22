Preview: Royals at Indians

The Cleveland Indians officially eliminated the Kansas City Royals from contention in the American League Central and has only one more team to check off the list before beginning the celebration. The Indians will try to shave another game off their magic number and earn a three-game sweep when they host the Royals in the series finale on Thursday.

Cleveland sits 7 1/2 games ahead of the Detroit Tigers with a magic number of five after pulling out a 4-3 win on Wednesday - its second one-run win of the series. The Indians, who stand 51-26 at home, are down to four home contests left in the regular season with a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox coming up this weekend and trail the Texas Rangers by one game in the race for homefield advantage throughout the AL playoffs. The Royals, who took the Central last season en route to a World Series title, are five games behind the Baltimore Orioles in the race for the second AL wild card. Kansas City has dropped seven of its last 10 games.

TV: 7:10 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City, STO (Cleveland)

PITCHING MATCHUP: Royals LH Jason Vargas (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Indians RH Mike Clevinger (2-2, 4.76)

Vargas made his first start since July 2015 when he went against the White Sox on Saturday. The 33-year-old, who underwent Tommy John surgery, allowed one run and two hits over three innings against Chicago. Vargas faced Cleveland three times before going down in 2015 and went 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA.

Clevinger has a chance to earn a spot in the postseason rotation with a strong finish and has been increasing his pitch count after being moved from the bullpen. The rookie from Florida went four innings in each of his last two appearances and allowed a total of two runs and five hits. Clevinger is seeing Kansas City for the first time in his career and is 2-1 with a 3.52 ERA in seven games - four starts - at home.

WALK-OFFS

1. Indians RHP Danny Salazar (forearm) is hoping to return and pitch out of the bullpen in the playoffs.

2. Kansas City C Salvador Perez snapped a 17-game homerless drought with his 21st on Wednesday.

3. Cleveland SS Francisco Lindor is hitless in the last four games and is 3-for-39 in the last 11 contests.

PREDICTION: Indians 5, Royals 4