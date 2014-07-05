Royals 7, Indians 1: Yordano Ventura took a shutout into the ninth inning and Mike Moustakas belted a three-run homer as visiting Kansas City defeated Cleveland in the opener of their three-game series.

Christian Colon collected two doubles, a triple and an RBI while scoring three times in his first major-league start, Lorenzo Cain had a pair of hits and plated two runs and Salvador Perez went 3-for-4 with a run for the Royals. Ventura (6-7) allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four in a career-high 8 1/3 innings.

Michael Brantley launched a solo homer in the ninth and joined Jason Kipnis with two hits for the Indians, who lost for the fifth time in six home games. Josh Tomlin (5-6), coming off his first career shutout, yielded five runs on 10 hits over 5 2/3 frames in losing for the fourth time in five outings.

Colon tripled to center field for his first major-league hit with one out in the third inning and scored when Cain served a single into right field. Colon started things again in the fifth with a one-out double into the left-field corner and came home on Cain’s two-base hit to left for a 2-0 lead.

Perez and Alcides Escobar each singled in the sixth and trotted home when Moustakas drilled a 3-2 pitch from Tomlin into the right-field seats with two outs. Moustakas added a single in the ninth and scored on a double by Colon, who came home on an error for the Royals’ final run.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Kansas City 2B Omar Infante was a late scratch from the lineup due to lower back stiffness, giving Colon the start in his second career game. … Brantley has hit safely in 31 of his 37 home contests this season. … Escobar extended his hitting streak to seven games.