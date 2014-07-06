FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Indians 7, Royals 3
July 6, 2014 / 2:17 AM / 3 years ago

Indians 7, Royals 3

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Indians 7, Royals 3: Michael Bourn homered and T.J. House earned his first major-league win as host Cleveland evened the series at a game apiece.

Michael Brantley had three hits and an RBI and Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall each added two hits and knocked in a run for the Indians, who have won three of four. House (1-2) permitted three runs and nine hits over 6 2/3 innings and Bryan Shaw and Cody Allen shut out the Royals the rest of the way.

Kansas City starter Jeremy Guthrie (5-7) allowed six runs and 11 hits in four innings, his shortest start of the season. Danny Valencia homered among three hits for the Royals, who were 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

The Royals grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first when Lorenzo Cain led off the game with a double, stole third and scored on Eric Hosmer’s groundout, but Kansas City’s offense went dormant while Cleveland charged ahead. Bourn led off the third with a blast to right, Kipnis doubled in a run and Chisenhall capped a three-run inning with an RBI single.

Nick Swisher made it 5-1 with a two-run single in the fifth and David Murphy followed with a run-scoring single later in the inning before Kansas City chipped away with Omar Infante’s RBI grounder in the sixth and Valencia’s solo shot in the seventh. Brantley singled home a run in the eighth to make it 7-3, and the Royals loaded the bases with no outs in the ninth before Allen struck out Cain and Hosmer grounded into a double play to end it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: House has allowed two or fewer runs in five of his first seven career starts. … Infante returned to the lineup after sitting out Friday with lower back stiffness, going 2-for-4 with an RBI. … Kansas City INF Christian Colon was left out of the lineup a night after smacking two doubles and a triple with an RBI and three runs scored in his first big-league start.

