Indians 4, Royals 3 (10, completion of suspended game)

Indians 4, Royals 3 (10): Lonnie Chisenhalls two-run double in the top of the 10th inning held up as Cleveland finished off host Kansas City in the completion of a suspended game.

Greg Holland (1-3) got the first two outs of the 10th before an error on first baseman Billy Butler allowed Jason Kipnis to reach, and Yan Gomes followed with a single before Chisenhall came on as a pinch hitter and chased both runners home with a double to right. Rain forced the game to be suspended in the bottom of the inning on Aug. 31, and the teams were forced to finish up in Cleveland on Monday.

Cody Allen (6-3), who gave up a tying home run to Alex Gordon in the ninth, ended up with the win for the Indians while Scott Atchison allowed a run in the bottom of the 10th but secured his second save. The delayed victory chopped a game off Clevelands wild-card deficit, moving the team within 2 1/2 games of Kansas City for the second spot.

Gomes went 4-for-5 with two runs scored and Michael Brantley doubled in a run before Mike Aviles third-inning sacrifice fly gave the Indians their first lead. Gordon, who plated a run with a sacrifice fly in the first, sent a 462-foot home run to center off Allen to tie it.

Mike Moustakas, who was left in the batters box when the game was suspended, led off the bottom of the 10th with a bloop single to right and pinch runner Terrence Gore stole a base before scoring on Nori Aokis single. Jarrod Dyson came on as a pinch runner for Aoki and stole second before being stranded when Atchison induced Omar Infante to pop up and end the game.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The teams were playing with different rosters than on Aug. 31, and Kansas City used Eric Hosmer, who was on the DL when the game started, as a pinch hitter in the 10th and brought in Gore, who was in the minors on Aug. 31, as a pinch runner. ¦ T.J. House allowed one run in seven innings for the Indians while Danny Duffy was reached for two runs  one earned  over 6 2/3 innings in the start for the Royals. ¦ Cleveland 2B Jason Kipnis (hamstring) was not at second to finish the game and will miss Mondays regularly-scheduled contest.