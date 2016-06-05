FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Tomlin, homers carry Indians to 7-1 win
June 5, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Tomlin, homers carry Indians to 7-1 win

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Indians hit three home runs and Josh Tomlin pitched into the seventh inning in a 7-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Saturday night at Progressive Field.

The Indians (30-24) have won four games in a row, including the first three of the four-game series with Kansas City, moving past the Royals (30-25) into first place in the American League Central.

Switch-hitter Francisco Lindor had two doubles hitting left-handed and a two-run homer batting right-handed. Tyler Naquin and Mike Napoli also homered for the Indians, who have outscored the Royals 18-6 in the first three games of the series.

Tomlin (8-1) and Royals starter Ian Kennedy (4-4) were locked in a pitcher's duel for the first five innings, but Cleveland blew it open with a four-run sixth and two-run seventh.

The Indians expanded on a 1-0 lead with a four-run, two-homer sixth against Kennedy.

Lindor struck out leading off the inning. Napoli, who struck out in his first two at-bats against Kennedy, pounded the first pitch from Kennedy in the sixth into the left-field bleachers for his 13th home run of the season, giving Cleveland a 2-0 lead.

Jose Ramirez popped out for the second out, but Lonnie Chisenhall lined a double into the right-field corner. Rajai Davis, who had three of Cleveland's four hits, followed with a single to right, scoring Chisenhall with the third run.

Naquin, who hit his first major league home run on Friday night, then put the exclamation point on the rally with a towering home run over the wall in center field, driving in Davis to stretch the Indians' lead to 5-0.

Tomlin, who held the Royals scoreless on four hits through six innings, had some trouble in the seventh before being removed.

With the infield over-shifted to the right, left-handed hitting Kendrys Morales, leading off the inning, slapped a double down the left field line.

Tomlin retired Cheslor Cuthbert on a flyout, but Paulo Orlando singled to right field, moving Morales to third. Reymond Fuentes then hit a soft blooper over third baseman Jose Ramirez's head. The ball landed inches fair for a single. Morales scored and Orlando went to second.

Jeff Manship relieved Tomlin, who in 6 1/3 innings gave up one run and seven hits with four strikeouts and one walk. Manship ended the inning by retiring Alcides Escobar on a groundout and Whit Merrifield on a line drive to Lindor at short.

Kennedy pitched six innings, giving up five runs and eight hits with six strikeouts and one walk. He was relieved by left-hander Scott Alexander to start the seventh, and the Indians went right to work against Alexander.

With one out, Jason Kipnis singled and Lindor hit a 0-1 pitch over the left-field wall for his fifth home run of the season and the Indians led 7-1.

Royals starter Ian Kennedy was facing the Indians for the second time this season. On May 7 in Cleveland, he pitched seven scoreless inning in a 7-0 victory.

The Indians took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. With one out, Chisenhall drove a single to right field. Chisenhall went to second on an infield single by Rajai Davis. Tyler Naquin drew a walk to load the bases with one out.

A sacrifice fly by Chris Gimenez drove in Chisenhall to give Cleveland a 1-0 lead. The Indians still had runners at first and second with two outs, but Kennedy retired Carlos Santana on a flyout to end the inning.

NOTES: Royals C Salvador Perez returned to the lineup after missing the previous six games with a quad contusion. ... 2B Whit Merrifield had his streak of at least one hit in the first 11 starts of his major league career snapped when he went 0-for-3 with a walk Friday. His streak is a Royals record. The previous mark was eight games by three players. ... Indians RHP Joba Chamberlain (left intercostal strain) threw 20 pitches in a simulated game. He is expected to be activated off the disabled list Monday. ... Entering Saturday's game, the Indians were 2-4 against the Twins but 14-3 against the other teams in the American League Central.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
