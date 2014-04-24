Bourn helps Indians to 5-3 win over Royals

CLEVELAND -- Center fielder Michael Bourn was late getting to the party, but he is back in the lineup and Wednesday night he was a key contributor in the Cleveland Indians’ 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals at Progressive Field.

Bourn, who started the season on the disabled list with a strained hamstring, had three hits, including a two-out, two-run triple in the second inning to help kick-start the Cleveland offense.

“It’s nice to see Bournie impacting the game,” said Cleveland manager Terry Francona.

“I‘m still trying to get my timing, but it’s coming game by game,” said Bourn, who was playing in his seventh game since being activated off the DL.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh and the score tied 3-3, first baseman Nick Swisher singled and scored on a double to right center by second baseman Jason Kipnis off left-hander Kelvin Herrera (0-1).

“Sometimes you need a big hit at a big time, and we got it tonight,” Francona said.

“Kelvin threw a high fastball to Swisher. He kind of got it up a little and he stroked it into right field,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “The pitch to Kipnis was a pretty darn good pitch. You kind of take your hat off to him. It wasn’t a bad pitch.”

The Indians added an insurance run in the bottom of the eighth on a pinch-hit RBI single by third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall.

Indians right-hander Bryan Shaw (1-0) pitched 2/3 of an inning to get the win. Right-hander John Axford, working for the third time in four days, pitched the ninth to pick up his American League-leading eighth save.

“He stuck some fastball right where he wanted, and that makes his breaking ball even more effective,” Francona said of Axford.

With the score tied 2-2, both teams scored single runs in the sixth, thanks to some shoddy defense by their opponent.

Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer led off the top of the sixth with a single. Designated hitter Billy Butler followed by hitting a grounder to shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera, whose throw to second was in time to get Hosmer, except that Kipnis dropped the ball for an error. Four batters later, third baseman Mike Moustakas singled to right, scoring Hosmer to give Kansas City a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, Indians left fielder Michael Brantley singled with one out. Brantley stole second and went to third when catcher Salvador Perez’s throw sailed into center field for an error. Brantley then scored when Royals center fielder Jarrod Dyson overran the ball for the second error on the play.

“I came in too hard,” Dyson said. “I should have come in and played it off the hop because I probably didn’t have a shot at him anyway. I have to remind myself to slow the body down.”

Right-hander Justin Masterson is Cleveland’s No. 1 starter but came into the game winless in four April starts. Masterson, who gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings, was not involved in the decision and is now winless in five starts, but he’s fine with that.

“As long as the team wins, that’s all that matters,” he said.

Masterson fell behind 2-0 in the second when he gave up back-to-back home runs to Perez and Moustakas. Perez hit the first pitch that Masterson threw to him over the wall in center field and Moustakas belted a 2-1 pitch over the wall in right.

“They’ve got some guys who can hit the ball a long way. If you make a mistake they make you pay for it,” Masterson said.

Cleveland tied it with a two-run bottom of the second against Royals left-hander Jason Vargas. With one out, Cabrera singled and went to second on a single by catcher Yan Gomes. Third baseman Mike Aviles reached on a fielder‘s-choice grounder that resulted in Gomes being forced at second for the second out. But Bourn ripped a two-out, two-run triple into the right-center field gap to tie it at 2.

NOTES: Royals first base coach Rusty Kuntz underwent surgery on Wednesday to repair a broken left arm. Eight screws and a plate were put in Kuntz’s arm. He was hit by a line drive off the bat of C Salvador Perez before batting practice on Monday. Kuntz is expected to rejoin the team on Thursday in Baltimore, but it is not known when he will return to his first base coaching duties. ... Indians OF David Murphy leads the American League with a .500 batting average with runners in scoring position (7-for-14). ... Cleveland 3B Carlos Santana entered Wednesday’s game in a 2-for-42 (.048) slide since April 9.