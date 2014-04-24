Kluber, Indians shut down Royals

CLEVELAND -- It was almost like a day off for Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona.

“To not even warm someone up. That was really fun to watch,” Francona said after right-hander Corey Kluber pitched a masterful four-hit complete game to lead the Indians to a 5-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Thursday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Francona said he never came close to calling the bullpen to get a reliever warmed up as Kluber was mowing down Kansas City hitters in his first career complete game. Kluber struck out 11 and did not walk a batter. He threw 101 pitches, 75 of them strikes. The only run he allowed was unearned.

Kluber is the first Indian to pitch a complete game with at least 11 strikeouts, no walks and no earned runs since Len Barker’s perfect game on May 15, 1981.

“He had everything working,” Francona said. “He threw his fastball to both sides of the plate, he located all his pitches, he threw strikes. He pounded the zone.”

The 28-year-old Kluber, 11-5 for Cleveland last year, improved his record to 2-2 this season. He is one of the Indians’ quietest most unassuming players, but he got everyone’s attention on the mound Thursday.

“He’s not the loudest guy in the clubhouse, but there’s a fire there,” Francona said. “He competes. He wants to be really good and he goes about it the right way. He’s a good pro.”

All four hits allowed by Kluber were singles. He faced the minimum three batters in six of the nine innings.

“The big key was that I was able to work ahead in the count and throw strikes to the lower part of the zone, and I seemed to get stronger as the game went along,” Kluber said.

“He handcuffed us,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “He threw a great game. We couldn’t do anything with him. Nothing, all day long.”

The Indians scored all their runs in the fifth inning after Kluber and Royals left-hander Bruce Chen (1-2) each pitched four scoreless innings on one hit.

Cleveland finally broke through in the fifth, batting around and scoring five runs off Chen, who came into the game with a 7-3 career record vs. the Indians.

Cleveland’s five-run fifth inning began with a double by third baseman Carlos Santana, who snapped an 0-for-16 slide with the hit, which was only his third hit in his last 47 at bats. Center fielder Michael Brantley followed with a single to center, scoring Santana and giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead.

Designated hitter Ryan Raburn drew a walk, and catcher Yan Gomes singled to left, loading the bases with nobody out. The left-handed hitting Murphy then poked a single down the left field line, driving in Brantley and Raburn and giving the Indians a 3-0 lead.

“I was just trying to do anything but strike out,” Murphy said. “A lot can happen when you have the bases loaded. I just tried to make contact.”

Following a sacrifice bunt by left fielder Mike Aviles, shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera belted a double down the left field line, scoring Gomes and Murphy to make it 5-0. Cabrera’s hit knocked Chen out of the game.

“Obviously I‘m not very happy with the fifth inning,” Chen said. “I wasn’t able to make good pitches. Early in the game I was mixing my pitches well. There were some key at-bats where I could have made better pitches.”

The only run the Royals scored off Kluber was unearned, and it came in the seventh inning. With two outs and nobody on, second baseman Omar Infante singled. Third baseman Mike Moustakas hit a sharp grounder down the first base line. The ball skipped past Nick Swisher and rolled into the right field corner. Infante scored on what was ruled an error on Swisher.

The Indians scored all their runs in the fifth inning but Chen and reliever Michael Mariot held Cleveland scoreless on two hits in the other seven innings.

NOTES: Royals LHP Bruce Chen took the loss Thursday so he still has 81 career wins and needs one more win to tie the major league record for most wins by a Panamanian-born pitcher. Mariano Rivera holds the record with 82. ... Royals LHP Tim Collins has been sent to Triple-A Omaha on an injury rehab assignment. Collins has been on the disabled list since April 7 with a left flexor strain. ... Indians RF David Murphy’s bases-loaded single in the fifth inning improved Murphy’s American League-leading batting average with runners in scoring position to .533 (8-for-15).