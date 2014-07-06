Kluber, Indians top Royals

CLEVELAND -- The emergence of Corey Kluber as one of the top pitchers in the American League continued Sunday as the 28-year-old right-hander pitched 8 1/3 dominating innings to lead the Cleveland Indians to a 4-1 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday afternoon at Progressive Field.

Kluber gave up one run on four hits, striking out 10, with one walk, as he improved his record to 8-6 and lowered his ERA to 2.86.

“It’s just nice to write his name in the lineup,” said Indians manager Terry Francona. “He has the weapons, he has the poise and he really competes.”

First baseman Carlos Santana and catcher Yan Gomes both homered for the Indians, who won two of the three games in the weekend series. Kluber did not need much help, but with his pitch count at 109 he got some in the ninth inning when Francona brought in right-hander Cody Allen with one out and a runner at second. Allen got the last two outs to pick up his ninth save.

Francona was booed as he went to the mound to make the pitching change.

“If I was managing with my heart I would have left him in there,” said Francona. “I don’t want him sitting at 120 pitches and having to execute a pitch with runners on base. I wanted to give Cody some leeway.”

Kluber said he had no problem with his manager’s decision.

“I would have loved to have finished the game, any pitcher would,” he said. “But I‘m not going to second guess Tito (Francona). He’s the manager and we all have confidence in Cody.”

Two of the four hits Kluber allowed did not leave the infield. The only run he allowed came on a home run by third baseman Mike Moustakas in the fifth inning.

The Indians, who never trailed in the game, took a 3-0 lead in the second inning off left-hander Danny Duffy (5-8). Santana led off the inning by belting a 1-1 pitch from Duffy over the right-field wall for an opposite-field home run. It was Santana’s 13th home run of the season, tying him with center fielder Michael Brantley for the team lead.

Right fielder Ryan Raburn followed Santana’s homer with a single. Duffy retired designated hitter Nick Swisher on a fly ball, but Gomes belted a 1-0 pitch over the wall in center field for a two-run home run, Gomes’ 10th of the year, extending the Cleveland lead to 3-0.

Kluber retired 13 of the first 14 batters he faced. The only Kansas City hitter to reach base in the first four innings was center fielder Jarrod Dyson, who reached on an infield single with one out in the second inning.

“He’s got a really, really good curveball,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “He’s got a tremendous fastball that he can get up to 96 that he can locate very, very well and very consistently. He throws his curveball front door, back door and a nice slider that he keeps down in the zone. He’s just a good pitcher.”

With one out in the fifth, Moustakas ripped a 1-0 pitch from Kluber over the wall in right field for his 10th home run, cutting the Indians’ lead to 3-1.

“I tried to throw him the same pitch I struck him out on in his first at bat, but he’s locked in,” said Kluber.

Moustakas is hitting .195 overall this season, but in eight games against Cleveland he is hitting .345 (10-for-29), with two doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs.

“It seems like every time we make a mistake to Moustakas he hits it,” Francona said.

That may be, but Moustakas said Kluber was very impressive in shutting down the Royals’ lineup.

“Everything he threw was nasty,” said Moustakas.

Duffy allowed base runners in every inning he pitched but the first. The Indians reached him for another run in the fifth inning on three straight one-out singles. Second baseman Jason Kipnis, shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera and Brantley combined for the three consecutive hits. Brantley’s single drove in Kipnis with the run that pushed the Indians’ lead to 4-1.

Duffy was removed from the game after the sixth inning. He gave up four runs on 10 hits with six strikeouts and no walks. He threw 100 pitches, 72 of them strikes.

NOTES: Prior to the game, the Indians placed CF Michael Bourn on the disabled list with a left hamstring strain and purchased the contract of OF Tyler Holt from Triple-A Columbus. ... RHP Justin Masterson, Cleveland’s Opening Day starter, will start Monday vs. the New York Yankees. In his last eight starts, Masterson is 2-4 with a 6.51 ERA and he has pitched less than five innings in five of the eight starts. ... Kansas City signed LHP Scott Downs and optioned RHP Casey Coleman to Triple-A Omaha.