Kluber’s struggles contine in loss to Royals

CLEVELAND -- The speedy, athletic Kansas City Royals are not a team that needs to be given extra outs.

On Monday night at Progressive Field the Cleveland Indians made three errors, and the Royals made the most of them, rolling to a 6-2 victory.

The Royals broke open a close game with a three-run seventh inning, beating the reigning American League Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber, who will go winless in the month of April.

“The errors didn’t help. Especially when you’re playing a team that likes to run as much and take the extra base like they do,” said Indians manager Terry Francona.

Royals’ left-hander Jason Vargas (2-1) gave up five walks in five innings, and only half of his 102 pitches were strikes. But he also allowed only three hits to get the win.

“I was able to limit the damage,” Vargas said. “I was missing a little bit. Obviously I wouldn’t have liked to walk that many people, but I was happy we were able to not let them hurt us.”

The Royals broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the sixth inning. With one out, first baseman Eric Hosmer drew a walk off Kluber. Hosmer went to third on a single by designated hitter Kendrys Morales and scored on a double by left fielder Alex Gordon, giving the Royals a 3-2 lead.

Kansas City knocked Kluber out of the game in the seventh. Right fielder Jarrod Dyson singled to lead off the inning, and went to second on a groundout. Dyson then stole third base, his third stolen base of the game, and scored on a single by third baseman Mike Moustakas, the third of his four hits in the game. Center fielder Lorenzo Cain’s single moved Moustakas to second base.

Left-hander Nick Hagadone relieved Kluber and struck out Hosmer. Third baseman Mike Aviles then booted a grounder hit by Morales, Cleveland’s third error of the game. Moustakas scored on the error, and Cain scored on a single by Gordon to give the Royals a 6-2 lead.

In 6 1/3 innings Kluber gave up six runs, including four earned, on 10 hits, with two strikeouts and five walks. In five starts in April, Kluber was 0-3 with a 4.24 ERA. Last year, Kluber was 2-3 with a 4.14 ERA in six April starts.

“I made some mistakes and they put some good swings on them,” he said.

“He’s tough, and he was tough tonight,” said Kansas City manager Ned Yost.

“He’s one of the best pitchers in the game, if not the best pitcher in the game. We came away with a win against a great pitcher,” Moustakas said.

The Indians failed to score a run in two of Kluber’s previous four starts.

The Royals scored in the second inning to take a 1-0 lead. After catcher Salvador Perez doubled with one out, second baseman Omar Infante hit a grounder into the hole at short. The ball glanced off shortstop Jose Ramirez’s glove into short left field. It went as a single and an error, and Perez scored on the play.

Kansas City made it 2-0 in the third inning. Moustakas led off with a double into the left-center-field gap. Kluber struck out Cain, but Hosmer singled to center to score Moustakas.

Vargas walked two batters with one out in the first inning and again in the third inning, but the struggling Cleveland offense was unable to score in either inning. Vargas walked five in the first four innings, but it wasn’t until the fifth that he gave up any runs.

With one out in the Cleveland fifth, second baseman Jason Kipnis singled off the right field wall. Aviles then belted a 3-2 pitch over the left field wall for a two-run, game-tying home run.

NOTES: Royals RHP Edinson Volquez dropped his appeal of his five-game suspension handed down by Major League Baseball for his part in the on-field altercation against the White Sox on April 23 in Chicago. Volquez began serving his suspension Monday night. He will be eligible to return Saturday, when the Royals face the Detroit Tigers. ... Indians OF Nick Swisher, who underwent season-ending double knee surgery last Aug. 20, has begun an injury rehab with Triple-A Columbus over the weekend. ... Indians RHP Trevor Bauer, who was a late scratch from his scheduled start Saturday in Detroit due to a case of food poisoning, will start Tuesday night against Kansas City and RHP Jeremy Guthrie.