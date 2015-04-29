Royals pepper Tribe’s bullpen in 11-5 win

CLEVELAND -- In the first two games of their series, the Kansas City Royals hitters have run roughshod over the Cleveland Indians pitchers.

One night after pounding out 13 hits in a 6-2 victory, the Royals on Tuesday night battered five Cleveland pitchers for 18 hits in an 11-5 victory at Progressive Field.

Kendrys Morales’ three-run home run capped a six-run seventh-inning rally that blew open the game.

Left fielder Alex Gordon also homered for the Royals, who roughed up four Cleveland relievers for eight runs on 11 hits.

The reeling Indians have lost four in a row and 12 of their last 16 games as their record fell to 6-13, the worst in the American League.

Kansas City broke a 2-2 tie with a run in the sixth inning. With two outs and nobody on base, designated hitter Morales doubled into the right-field corner. Gordon followed with a single to right, scoring Morales to give the Royals a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Indians sent nine men to the plate and scored three runs. Right fielder Michael Brantley singled to start the inning and first baseman Carlos Santana walked.

Left-hander Brandon Finnegan relieved right-hander Jeremy Guthrie, and right fielder Brandon Moss hit Finnegan’s third pitch into the seats in right field for a three-run homer, giving the Indians a 5-3 lead. Despite giving up that home run, Finnegan (1-0) pitched one inning and picked up his first major league win.

Right-hander Trevor Bauer, who missed a start three days ago due to a case of food poisoning, started for Cleveland and pitched six innings, giving up three runs on seven hits.

“I was just happy to get through it without passing out on the mound,” Bauer said. “I was maybe 30 percent. I had no energy and felt light-headed from the time I started warming up. But for having nothing basically, I felt I weaved my way through it OK.”

“It was pretty obvious he wasn’t at full strength,” said Indians Manager Terry Francona. “His (velocity) was down. It was hard for him.”

Right-hander Scott Atchison relieved Bauer to start the seventh inning.

Catcher Salvador Perez led off the Royals’ seventh inning with a single. Perez went to third on a double by second baseman Omar Infante. Both runners scored on a one-out double by shortstop Alcides Escobar.

Left-hander Marc Rzepczynski relieved Atchinson. Third baseman Mike Moustakas reached on an infield single to first. Escobar scored from second on the play, giving the Royals a 6-5 lead.

After first baseman Eric Hosmer grounded into a force out at second, Morales greeted right-hander Bryan Shaw with a booming three-run home run over the wall in center field to extend the Kansas City lead to 9-5.

“There were two outs and I wanted to put the ball in play. I wanted to make sure I had a good at-bat. I got a good pitch to hit and I drove it,” said Morales.

“The offense came right back and put a big six spot on the board,” said Royals manager Ned Yost. “That was great to see.”

Four Indians relievers combined to give up eight runs on 11 hits in three innings.

“We’ve had some inconsistencies in our pen, and that’s a hard one, because it’s guys we are counting on,” said Francona. “We got to Atch, and he’s been so good, but it fell apart quickly on him.”

Kansas City added two runs in the ninth. Seven of the nine batters in the Royals lineup had two or more hits, led by Morales, Perez and Infante, who each had three hits.

Kansas City took an early 1-0 lead when Gordon led off the second inning by belting a 2-0 pitch over the right-field wall for his third home run of the season.

Cleveland countered in the bottom of the second. Moss led off with an infield single. Third baseman Lonnie Chisenhall’s one-out single moved Moss to second. The runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch. After catcher Brett Hayes lined out for the second out, center fielder Michael Bourn, who came into the game 0-for-10 with runners in scoring position this year, singled to right field, scoring Moss and Chisenhall and giving Cleveland a 2-1 lead.

The Royals tied it with a run in the fourth. With one out, Morales singled and went to second on a balk. He later scored on a two-out single by Infante.

NOTES: Entering Tuesday’s action, Royals OF Alex Gordon and 3B Mike Moustakas were tied for the American League lead in getting hit by pitches with six each. As a team, the Royals had been hit 19 times. Last year, they did not draw their 19th hit by pitch until June 16. ... Indians OF Michael Brantley was 2-for-4, improving his career average vs. the Royals to .343, his highest against any AL team. ... Indians INF Mike Aviles has only started eight games, but at four different positions: three in left field, two at third base, two at shortstop and one in center field.